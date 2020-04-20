The 10 most popular series on Netflix this week, to see during the confinement !

Najac Forum will help you know if the tv shows, the movies and series that you want to watch streamed, and on what service find. But we also study many data about what users prefer to watch on Netflix and we use it to determine what will be the most popular series of the week ahead !

You will find below the main programmes broadcast by streaming on Netflix this week, who are certainly the most popular. Not all of the original programs produced by Netflix, but these series have the merit to win, every week, more and more viewers !

TOP 10 series Netflix the most popular to look right this week

The classic sitcom from Dan Harmon on NBC (which eventually go on Yahoo, among others) is now to find on Netflix, even if the last season was not a resounding success. Now funded by the giant of the streaming Netflix, the series will surely win popularity !

The Walking Dead

The largest series produced in the franchise of the AMC is still running (and the AMC will never die and never give in for anything in the world), but you can watch all the episodes of The Walking Dead, except the final season, on Netflix.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, hunter monsters, mutant, met a great success. “When destiny rushes to a powerful witch and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to travel together on a continent that is increasingly unstable. “Many of you have been following this exciting journey on Netflix and are yet to do so as soon as this week.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is the oldest series medical broadcast on tv, with Emergencies. It is now in its sixteenth season on ABC, which means that you have 15 years of episodes of Grey’s Anatomy to catch up on, all available on Netflix.

Breaking Bad

If you have not yet immersed in the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the five seasons of the popular series of AMC are now being streamed on Netflix.

See also the excellent Better Call Saul, ” when you are finished all the seasons of Breaking Bad.

Itaewon Class

This series from South Korea tells the story of a former inmate who opened a bar in Seoul and tries to get out of…

Stranger Things

What most resembles a blockbuster of Game of Thrones is actually the story of the children of Hawkins, in Indiana, who are fighting creatures of extra-dimensional who are trying to enter our world from The Upsidedown, in the mid-1980s. Imagine in any way that Stephen King meets Steven Spielberg, but much more whimsical ! Three seasons, all available on Netflix, just waiting for you !

Unorthodox

A woman suffocated by her ultra-orthodox jewish community of New York remade his life in Berlin, Germany. But this does not happen smoothly, because she was pregnant and left behind her husband and her arranged marriage. The show is freely inspired by the book Unorthodoxe : The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots and is mostly in yiddish, a first for a television series.

Elite

Imagine Riverdale with teenagers equally attractive and surrounded by almost as many scandals and murders, but they live in Spain and it is a bit more realistic, without being maudlin. The three seasons of Elite are now available streaming on Netflix.

Sex Education

In Sex Education, series produced in Great Britain, the mother of the poor Otis (Gillian Anderson) is a sexologist, who forced to help their friends with sage advice. Two seasons are to find currently on Netflix.