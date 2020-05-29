The 10 NBA players who are out with the Kardashians

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are part of famous couples | Jerritt Clark / .
The clan Kardashian and the NBA have been linked for many years. It is that the girls millionaires have linked to several times with basketball players, especially Khloé Kardashian who seems to be obsessed with the players.
1. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian
The high price paid by Kris Humphries for marrying Kim Kardashian https://t.co/kwS13caDnz pic.twitter.com/Fb4nKZGi0O
The player of the Net of New Jersey, Kris Humphries, was married to Kim Kardashian, but just 72 days later, they were divorced in 2011. Rumors indicated that Kim had cheated on with his current partner, rapper Kanye West.
2. Rashad McCants and Khloé Kardashian
Rashad McCants explains how his relationship with Khloe Kardashian has cost him $ 60 million in money NBA https://t.co/klvYtAmFhU pic.twitter.com/1AIWpNunNy
The year where Rashad McCants was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the draft NBA 2005, he started to hang out with Khloé Kardashian; but in 2008, the basketball player has blamed the mundane to have faked his breakdown to get a higher score in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians; a fact which has caused problems in the league because of distractions and media exposure.
3. Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
Looking back on KUWTK since the beginning, and naguevoná, I cry. @khloekardashian @RealLamarOdom pic.twitter.com/te5S89CsGp
The former Clippers are married to Khloé in 2009, but in 2013, they ended due to the infidelities of the player and the episodes of constant overdose. The divorce has been started in 2015, and was finally formalized in 2016.
4. James Harden and Khloé Kardashian
#NBA | Controversy: James Harden has explained why he was separated from Khloé Kardashian
> https://t.co/AooisFRRSN pic.twitter.com/UKpS3PvXV3
The sniper of the NBA has had a brief relationship with Khloé between 2015 and 2016. They met on the day of the anniversary of Kanye West, but have broken when the millionaire has learned of his infidelities.
5. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Chronology of the relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson https://t.co/VwiwLxXJ43 pic.twitter.com/XkVHtE6LUE
The player of the Cleveland Cavaliers plays in one of the most controversial couple of the moment. She started her romance with Khloé in 2015, shortly before the birth of his first child, whose mother is Jordan Craig. In 2019, they are separated due to the infidelity of the player, while Khloé was pregnant with True Thompson. For the moment, they are separated, but it is said that they could come back because they are serving their quarantine under the same roof.
6. Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner
The attacking power of Piston of Detroit of the NBA, Blake Griffin, has ensured an effortlessly cool look as he celebrated Memorial with style at a party on the beach in Malibu on Monday while California began to ease restrictions on locking. It is supposed to be single after the end of his relationship with Kendall Jenner in 2018 pic.twitter.com/JEyhJ74mkN
The attacker of the Detroit Pistons was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017. The player and Kendall separated a year later, in 2018 before that Blake is not part of the Pistons.
7. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner
The player of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons comes out with Kendall. This has been confirmed by herself in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April 2020 and it has ensured that the relationship was serious because his mother already knew.
8. Kyle Kuzma and Kendall Jenner
Kyle Kuzma and Kendall Jenner were spotted hanging out together on July 4 https://t.co/NH6iqTMbxA
The attacker of the Los Angeles Lakers was spotted with Kendall Jenner on a yacht in the train to spend a fun filled afternoon. Despite the rumors, a source close to her indicated that they were only friends.
9. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner offers Devin Booker a tour on the weekend of Memorial Day https://t.co/FhtigTyE9A pic.twitter.com/QVz2R12pDO
The keeper of the Phoenix Suns was repeatedly linked to Kendall, though none have confirmed the relationship, and until now, no one knows exactly if they have had an affair or if they are only friends.
10. Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner ended up hanging out with Chandler Parsons after their meeting to … https://t.co/NdLLRKHCSh pic.twitter.com/h1l4VhYEow
The NBA player (currently a free agent) has come out with the model after meeting by chance in 2017 at a dealership Bentley in Beverly Hills.