The 10 NBA players who are out with the Kardashians

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
23


Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are part of famous couples | Jerritt Clark / .

The clan Kardashian and the NBA have been linked for many years. It is that the girls millionaires have linked to several times with basketball players, especially Khloé Kardashian who seems to be obsessed with the players.

1. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

The player of the Net of New Jersey, Kris Humphries, was married to Kim Kardashian, but just 72 days later, they were divorced in 2011. Rumors indicated that Kim had cheated on with his current partner, rapper Kanye West.

2. Rashad McCants and Khloé Kardashian

The year where Rashad McCants was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the draft NBA 2005, he started to hang out with Khloé Kardashian; but in 2008, the basketball player has blamed the mundane to have faked his breakdown to get a higher score in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians; a fact which has caused problems in the league because of distractions and media exposure.

3. Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian

The former Clippers are married to Khloé in 2009, but in 2013, they ended due to the infidelities of the player and the episodes of constant overdose. The divorce has been started in 2015, and was finally formalized in 2016.

Related Post:  If I see Michael Jordan would give him a punch: Reggie Miller, former NBA

4. James Harden and Khloé Kardashian

The sniper of the NBA has had a brief relationship with Khloé between 2015 and 2016. They met on the day of the anniversary of Kanye West, but have broken when the millionaire has learned of his infidelities.

5. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

The player of the Cleveland Cavaliers plays in one of the most controversial couple of the moment. She started her romance with Khloé in 2015, shortly before the birth of his first child, whose mother is Jordan Craig. In 2019, they are separated due to the infidelity of the player, while Khloé was pregnant with True Thompson. For the moment, they are separated, but it is said that they could come back because they are serving their quarantine under the same roof.

6. Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner

The attacker of the Detroit Pistons was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017. The player and Kendall separated a year later, in 2018 before that Blake is not part of the Pistons.

Related Post:  Ten team owners the most popular of the NBA, classified

7. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner

The player of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons comes out with Kendall. This has been confirmed by herself in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April 2020 and it has ensured that the relationship was serious because his mother already knew.

8. Kyle Kuzma and Kendall Jenner

The attacker of the Los Angeles Lakers was spotted with Kendall Jenner on a yacht in the train to spend a fun filled afternoon. Despite the rumors, a source close to her indicated that they were only friends.

9. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

The keeper of the Phoenix Suns was repeatedly linked to Kendall, though none have confirmed the relationship, and until now, no one knows exactly if they have had an affair or if they are only friends.

10. Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner

The NBA player (currently a free agent) has come out with the model after meeting by chance in 2017 at a dealership Bentley in Beverly Hills.

Categories Sport



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here