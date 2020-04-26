The 10 players to follow after the Draft 2020 NFL

The Draft 2020 NFL already ended and it is the moment of truth for many players. All will fulfill their dream of playing in the National Football League.

Eyes will be on Joe Burrow. The first selected Draft 2020 NFL you will have a great challenge with the Cincinnati Bengals, seeking to bring them again to playoffs and win a playoff game. That is something that got Andy Dalton, who until now was the quarterback in the franchise.

Another that will be under review will be Chase Young. The best defensive and the best player in the Draft by 2020, and will play with the Washington Redskins. But beyond the ‘obvious’, here we’re going to say to those who follow in the upcoming season of the NFL.

1.- Jeff Okudah (Lions)

The cornerback it was the third selection of the first round and took the Detroit Lions. Okudah led the Buckeyes the last year with three interceptions and nine passes defended. He was elected to the first team All-America.

2.- Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins)

Another chosen in the first round. The field marshal left-handed will face a huge challenge. Not only by reaching a franchise with mark losing as the Miami Dolphinsbut to be a quarterback left-handed which is something really unusual.

3.- Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Tristan Wirfs became the first trade of the Draft 2020 NFL and that was with the Buccaneers. The offensive tackle will be in charge of protect Tom Brady. Anything else?

4.- Anotine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

The small safety it will be another manager of the new era of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Appointed Back Defensive of the Year in the Big Ten and selected the All-America, you will come to the NFL like his father, who he played for 14 seasons.

5.- Damien Lewis (Seahawks)

If the offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks it was already competitive, Damien Lewis will put another flavor to a franchise used to being in the postseason.

6.- Troy Pride Jr. (Panthers)

The priority of the Carolina Panthers in the Draft 2020 NFL it was to strengthen their defensive and so they did it with the cornerback, Troy Pride Jr.who finished her last year as a schoolboy with 121 tacleaadas, four interceptions and 18 passes defended.

7.- Nick Harris (Browns)

If something failed in Cleveland in the season of the 2019 it was the line offensive, why were the guard right, Nick Harris, who was elected to the team All-Pac 12 with honorable mention.

8.- Bradlee Anae (Cowboys)

The wing defensive completed a team of Cowboys it is in full reconstruction. Bradlee Anae will seek to strengthen a defensive highly vulnerable to the previous year, and that now you will have to Mike McCarthy as head coach.

9.- Netane Muti (Broncos)

Lineman offensive will strengthen the Broncosthat will live its second season with Vic Fangio as head coach. Denver took him in the sixth round of the Draft 2020 NFL.

10.- Jauan Jennings (49ers)

The runners-up of the NFL will have more weapons to offensivebecause in the last round of the Draft 2020 NFL were Jauan Jennings. In the last year as collegiate recorded his best numbers with 59 receptions and eight annotations.