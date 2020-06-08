The 10 players with the most coarse of all time : Jonah Hill, DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson… – Actus Ciné

Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson are the actors saying the most swear words in the film, according to the website Buzz Bingo that is fun to count the number of insults spoken particularly in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”…

After the films the most vulgar of which we were talking about here, here are the players with the most coarse! The site Buzz Bingo has compiled data on the vulgarity of the films, and established, in particular, the ranking of the 10 actors saying the more grossieretés in their films. The site indicates that more than 3 500 scenarios of movies already released have been consulted to determine this ranking.

Logically, the duo Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio take the lead, with The Wolf of Wall Street who already occupied the first place in the ranking of the films. According to the site that took on these data, about 1000 words, respectively 376 and 361 would be of big words for the two actors, more than a third of their words to say ! It should be noted that this is an average actor. For Jonah Hill, the ranking also takes into account a movie like Superbad, for example. The duo’s follow-up to Samuel L. Jackson and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems, in particular).

The ranking established by Buzz Bingo :

Jonah Hill – 376 words Leonardo DiCaprio – 361 Samuel L. Jackson – 301 Adam Sandler – 295 Al Pacino – 255 Denzel Washington – 183 Billy Bob Thornton – 145 Seth Rogen – 143 Bradley Cooper – 142 Danny Mc Bride – 136

What do you think of this ranking? Surprises? Must-sees?