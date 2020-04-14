The 10 players with the most games of the playoffs with 30+ points all-time

By
James Reno
-
0
43


Scorer, it is well. But scorer in the playoffs, it’s even better. Focus on the 10 players with the most games with 30 or more points in the history of the postseason, from the 10th to the first all-time.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon with 53 games

(credit : DR)

9. Karl Malone with 54 games

(credit : DR)

8. Shaquille O’neal with 55 games

Shaquille O'neal-edge of the sky under the jersey of the Los Angeles Lakers
(credit : Lakers.com/DR)

7. Elgin Baylor with 60 games

NBA - Elgin Baylor, the man most cursed NBA
(credit : DR)

6. Kevin Durant with 62 games (to 14 April 2020)

(credit : DR)

5. Jerry West with 74 matches

(credit : DR)

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 75 games

The skyhook of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the shot the more incontrable of the history of the NBA
(credit : DR)

3. Kobe Bryant with 88 matches

The last perfect game, Kobe Bryant part of a bet launched by... the Shaq
(credit : DR)

2. Michael Jordan with 109 games

michael jordan in the jersey of the bulls
(credit : DR)

1. LeBron James with 110 games (to 14 April 2020)

LeBron James Lakers face the Nuggets
(credit : Isaiah J. Downin)

Read also : The 10 players with the most WTF who have typed in the bar of 50 points

Not surprisingly, LeBron James and Michael Jordan dominate the ranking, with the opportunity for the King to widen even more the gap in the years to come. Two monuments of the playoffs.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here