The 10 players with the most games of the playoffs with 30+ points all-time

Scorer, it is well. But scorer in the playoffs, it’s even better. Focus on the 10 players with the most games with 30 or more points in the history of the postseason, from the 10th to the first all-time.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon with 53 games

(credit : DR)

9. Karl Malone with 54 games

(credit : DR)

8. Shaquille O’neal with 55 games

(credit : Lakers.com/DR)

7. Elgin Baylor with 60 games

(credit : DR)

6. Kevin Durant with 62 games (to 14 April 2020)

(credit : DR)

5. Jerry West with 74 matches

(credit : DR)

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 75 games

(credit : DR)

3. Kobe Bryant with 88 matches

(credit : DR)

2. Michael Jordan with 109 games

(credit : DR)

1. LeBron James with 110 games (to 14 April 2020)

(credit : Isaiah J. Downin)

Read also : The 10 players with the most WTF who have typed in the bar of 50 points

Not surprisingly, LeBron James and Michael Jordan dominate the ranking, with the opportunity for the King to widen even more the gap in the years to come. Two monuments of the playoffs.