the 10 songs that you listen to in the sun

What are the tubes that will punctuate your summer 2020 ? What songs will loop on the radio or in your playlist Spotify during the holidays ? It makes the point.

No festival, this summer. But nothing prevents you from partying with you and create your own playlists : for a barbecue between friends or family, a session of sunbathing on your balcony or in your garden, a sporting getaway, or a trip by car, hair in the wind… Here are the songs that you will hear probably for the next two months.

It smells good the hot sand…

The sounds of Latin are always popular. One thinks in particular of the very last song of the Black Eyed Peas, who sign a nice return with “Mamacita”, n°3 in the Ultratop this week. Released in the fall of 2019, the atmosphere reggeaton of “Tusa” (Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj) should also keep you warm during the summer.