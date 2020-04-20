The 10 worst roles on the IMDb page for Robert Pattinson (and the 5 best)

For the actor in london Robert Pattinson, it took only a small role to make her big break in Hollywood. Since then, the actor has been involved in various film projects. In addition, his life romantic also became a source of fascination for his fans and the media.

The other hand, his career may also be surprised Pattinson. During an interview with The Guardian, the actor said: “I don’t really know how to act.” For true fans of Pattinson, this comment may seem surprising and hard to believe.

During this time, looking at all the films he has made throughout his career, we can’t help but think that some of the performance of Pattinson on the big screen deserve to be forgotten. However, there are others that also stood out. Here is an overview of its worst and best films to date:

15 The worst: based on a novel, Cosmopolis is somewhat fascinating but ultimately unimpressive

In this film from David Cronenberg, Pattinson plays a very rich man who finds his world turned upside down when he decides to go out for a haircut in his limo stretched. The film may start out as interesting, but in the end, you wonder if it could have been more. The film also features Paul Giamatti and Juliette Binoche.

14 Worst case: the scenario covers the water for elephants is pretty familiar

For the record, this is not the worst film that Pattinson would be able to decide to do. After all, the premise is to save animals and fall in love in the process seems to be rather charming. However, it is also predictable. However, it should be noted that Pattinson share a very good chemistry with the actress veteran Reese Witherspoon in this movie.

13 best: Harry Potter and the goblet of fire marks a beginning actor successful for Robert Pattinson

As you know, the character of Pattinson was never really in view in this film franchise to success. However, his debut in “Goblet of Fire” were sufficiently impressive so that Hollywood would take note of his potential as an actor. In the film, Pattinson plays Cedric Diggory. Of the character, he has described a day as “a guy calm who does not instinctively horrible things”.

12 worse: her performance in maps to the stars has mixed reviews

About the movie, Pattinson said: “everyone says that the film is so biting, but I think that it is friendly to a multitude of characters. The actor then added: “It is interesting, and that is why people are interested in the subject, this is a bunch of weirdos who spend a lot of time to self-obsess and talk about it then.”

11 worse: his representation of the vampire in the movie Twilight is not really endearing to critics

Pattinson has discussed Edward saying: “Every character I play has a problem of self-doubt. But I thought that when he falls in love with Bella, it makes it feel more low and more low. And it – and it becomes this kind of genre huge – she gets her fantastic figure, and it is that which terrifies, makes it feel more low.

10 best: he held his own opposite Charlie Hunnam in the lost city of Z

A lot of people can say that “The lost city of Z” is primarily the film Hunnam. Nevertheless, the representation of Pattinson of the military officer Henry Costin is rather impressive in front of Percy Fawcett of Hunnam. In addition to Hunnam and Pattinson, the film also features Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, and Angus Macfadyen. It is a film that deserves to be seen several times.

9 Worst: the life of the film could have used a little more intensity

In this biopic of 2015, Pattinson embodies Dennis Stock, a photographer from Life Magazine who has a mission to take pictures of the Hollywood star, James Dean. Pattinson has said to NME that Stock “was someone ill at ease in all aspects of his life. He always think that he is supposed to do something else or he does something wrong. “

8 Worst: Robert Pattinson and his talented co-stars could do nothing to save the queen of the desert

In this film, Nicole Kidman plays the lead role of Gertrude Bell, while Pattinson portrays T. E. Lawrence. They are also joined by James Franco, and Damian Lewis of “Homeland’s”. According to the consensus of the critics, “it is difficult to discern what brought them together – or to understand how his fascinating story of real life became such a mess.”

7 Best: Robert Pattinson has played a father who must survive against all odds in High Life

The role was a dream job since Pattinson has always wanted to work with filmmaker Claire Denis. He recalled: “I sat on a sidewalk, near here. And I was so high! There is nothing better for the actors to get the jobs that you want. There is nothing better. Especially when they are difficult to obtain. There is nothing better than success! “

6 Worst: Waiting for the barbarians is considered to be low and disappointing

In this movie 2019, Pattinson plays alongside actor Johnny Depp. Unfortunately, the power of stars is not sufficient to make this film captivating. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “as a spectator, it takes a lot of hard work to get a feel for something that goes further than the mercy of common sense when he is confronted with characters stock stuck in a situation generic in a time and a place non-specific.”

5 worst: despite a cast of stellar, Bel Ami is both vague and flat

In this film from 2012, Pattinson portrays Georges Duroy, a man who rose to power by working their way into the society superior. Unfortunately, it looks like something that you may have already seen it. In addition to Pattinson, the cast also includes Uma Thurman, Christina Ricci, Kristin Scott Thomas, Philip Glenister, Colm Meaney and Holliday Grainger.

4 Best: in the lighthouse, it was praised for its performance in the face of Willem Dafoe

Pattinson recalls experiencing a great intensity during the shooting, telling Deadline: “there was no intermediate point. You couldn’t look away or try to get a little bit of light on your eye or something. It was, literally, or you were in total darkness, either you were fully exposed. This is what, for me, has brought a lot of intensity to everything. “

3 Worst: Remember me makes for a rather offensive because of its link with the 11 September

Pattinson has a day commented on this end by saying: “If it was edited in any way, I do not think that this would be the same thing. I still have the impression that there is a kind of power in the script. I wanted to keep it in the film. ” If you remember, the character of Pattinson dies unexpectedly during the September 11 attacks.

Worst: small ash may have worked well, but many say that it fell flat

Located at the time of the civil war pre-Spanish, Pattinson portrays the artist Salvador Dali to form a link with the poet Federico Garcia Lorca (played by Javier Beltrán). As ambitious as this film, it eventually becomes quite unbearable. As noted by critics, it “suffers from a tone to be uneven, and a surplus of moments unintentionally stupid.

1 Best of: in time, it portrays a man willing to do anything to save the life of his brother

For Pattinson, his involvement in the film came very early. In fact, the filmmakers Benny and Josh Safdie wrote the biography of his character by thinking of the actor. During this time, to prepare for the role, Pattinson has also been sent to live in Harlem for some time. The actor and the filmmakers have also decided to visit a prison to new research.

