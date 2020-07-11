The 11 best of the series for teenagers, to see if you like “Riverdale” or “13 Reasons”

In the lack of inspiration from tv of the new season Riverdale or 13 Reasons Why? Do you have any suggestions for you.

There is No shortage of series for teens on various platforms streamingbut you never know to who you must give of our time.

In high school, “drama” between friends, love stories, weird… these 10 rounds have just what it takes to please you!

Here are 11 good series for teens to see:

I’ve Never (Netflix)

Created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), this series tells the story of an american teenager of indian origin. After a year of traumatic experiences, Devi wants to become more popular in the school, and his plan begins to try to seduce the beautiful Paxton.

The complicated life of Lea Olivier (Videotron)

Based on the novel of the same name, this series québécoise du Club Illico follows Leah as she has to move away from their hometown to the city of Montreal. Change of the school and the city is going to be very hard on their friendship relationships, but also couple.

Dickinson (Apple +)

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, this series of Apple + reinvents the youth of the author Emily Dickinson. In the Massachusetts of the NINETEENTH centuryand century, Emily must deal with the expectations of her family towards her and her own ambitions.

The Purpose Of (Netflix)

This horror series is perfect for those that love programming more “dark”. Follow Jack when he joins a secret society that the practice of magic in order to avenge the death of his mother. In doing so, she discovers secrets about her family, and much more.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

If you have not listened to yet Outer Bankswhat can you do? This series of adventures that continues to John B and his friends try to understand what happened to the father of it, has been for a couple of months.

The Great (Hulu or Amazon)

Based on the life of the Russian empress Catherine The Great, this program puts the spotlight on Elle Fanning in the title role. Instead of being dramatic and serious, the series is more of a satire to be humorous!

The Academy (Videotron)

Follows 3 best friends and their adventures in the secondary in this show in quebec. The third and final season was recently released, and it’s sad to say goodbye to this group of friends.

I Do Not Agree With This (Netflix)

The same author The End of The F***ing Worldthis series follows Sydney, a young teenager who has just lost his father and discovers that he has superpowers. Sydney also has a crush the secret of her best friend who is dating one of the guys, the most popular of the school.

Looking for Alaska (Hulu or Amazon)

The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by John Green. A young man nicknamed Pudge moves and makes new friends at her new school. Among these, the mysterious Alaska, that intrigues Pudge until the end.

The euphoria (HBO or Crave)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuAzkZIiGxI

With Zendaya in the lead role, The euphoria it is a series quite disturbing that focuses on the friendships and loves of a group of teenagers, but also on issues that are very serious, such as depression and drug addictions.

The Society (Netflix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJzU-b5EU9c

In this series, the entire population of a town that mysteriously disappears, with the exception of the students of a school. They will have to learn to live alone, but also to lead a group, that will emphasize the alliances and betrayals.

