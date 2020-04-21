The 11 best series from Netflix, to discover, during the confinement !

Not easy to stay confined at home, as is currently the case in many countries of the world, even if many occupations remain possible.

We approach in France to the end of our 3rd week of confinement, and according to the forecasts, our dear government, the government should not stop anytime soon.

While the diy and gardening can end up of getting tired, it may be the perfect opportunity to put you on the binge watching.

In order to help you, we prepared a small compilation of the series to discover, for you to escape in this difficult period.

5 series feel good on Netflix

If you’re more inclined to find the moral, then we advise you to throw on these few nuggets, which will no doubt make you laugh :

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

An improbable story which tells the experience by Kimmy Schmidt, kidnapped by a cult of adolescence, and discovered 15 years later that it is not one of the only survivors of the end of the world. There then follows a discovery of New York and of our society, through the eyes of a heroine unlikely, but terribly endearing. For sure, you will have an excellent time in this series.

If you have not yet seen ” The Good Place “, then it is time to fix your error. True bubble of happiness, this series makes us follow the adventures of Eleanor in the afterlifewhile she seems to be in what the architect places called the ” good place “, as opposed to the ” bad place “. The episodes wacky, strung together, featuring a Kristen Bell funny as ever. A treat, here is a short taste !

Under its air of télénovela, “Jane The Virgin” is a story full of second degree and the plot twists completely off, who knows in spite of everything take the viewer with it.

It all starts when Jane, a young woman, very religious and a virgin, is found pregnant “by accident” of the child of a man she does not know. A situation in burlesque, which leads yet on one of the most beautiful stories of family television.

Queen of the series feel good by excellence since the early 90’s, “Friends” remains an essential, even though it is almost impossible that you didn’t know. Who has never heard of the wanderings of this band of friends new york ? If this is your case, hurry on to buy the full available on Netflix, because you don’t have to complete this containment without having corrected your error.

Often compared to ” Friends “, only because it also presents the adventures of a group of friends in New York, “How I Met Your Mother” is, however, very different from this one. Beyond this merry band and their rants, the series focuses on Ted, who explains this to his children, how he came to meet their mother. The episodes are thus essentially made of flash-backs, all of them more funny than others, because the existence of Ted has not been any rest.

5 series to watch with the family on Netflix

Because it takes for everyone during this confinement, Netflix also offers a wonderful series to watch with the family, of which this selection is inescapable :

Lost in space

Perfect for little ones from 6 or 7 years, the series “Lost in space” tells the story of a family like no other, selected to participate in the colonization of another world. This will not be without its twists and turns, all the more that new people are going to shake up the projects of the settlers.

How to raise a super-hero ?

After the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix has understood that the stories of super-heroes were the hawkers. In this spirit, we find ” How to raise a hero ? “, which tells the story of a single mother, after the death of her husband, discovering that his son has super powers. A nice series that is not without addressing a difficult subject matter, like bereavement or racism.

Series adapted from the book ” Anne… green gables “, “Anne with an E” is a work that is refreshing, which takes place at the end of the 1800s. There is question of a young orphan girl, abused by his orphanage and various foster families, who ends up inadvertently in the home of an old lady, and his brother, much to their delight. A delight to share with your children.

It is quite likely that your children already know ” Stranger Things “, but if this is not the case, attach you to the discovery of the 3 seasons available on Netflix. Success must in these last few years for the platform, the story focuses on young children, who live in a small city in the United States special… Half-way between “E. T. the extraterrestrial” and ” The Goonies “, “Stranger Things” is without common measure with the one of the best series of recent years.

And no, they are no longer children.

Stranger Things 3, J-4. pic.twitter.com/n7HP9fmoZV — NetflixFR (@NetflixFR) June 30, 2019

While many children are born in the world, with extraordinary powers, a rich american decides to adopt some, to make of super-heroes that fight crime. Arrived at the adulthood, the latter through all of the personal problems without knowing they are about to face one of the harshest trials of life. It is as well that could be summed up Umbrella Academy who, once again, breaks the codes of the genre heroic. Not to be missed !