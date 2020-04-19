The “12 coups de midi” and the mysterious star : a carpet as a new index !



ADS



The “12 coups de midi” and the mysterious star. There are just a few days we wondered if the new index is located to the right of the star of noon was as a carpet or a slice of ham. Since the days have passed and we have the answer : it is a carpet, but for which the color is important. What is the relationship with the personality we are looking for ? Well it has a connection with its participation in a well-known chain collaborative that she eventually quit.



ADS

Today in The ” 12 coups de midi “

On this Easter Sunday, please note that Eric has won the sum of € 30,000 to share of which € 15,000 to his bankroll.

On the side of the mysterious star, he is still not inspired since it has proposed the name of Eric Judor. Recall that we are looking for a famous Youtubeuse and therefore which is not necessarily known to all.



ADS



To this day his enormous prize pool amounted to 736.241 euros, of which close to € 500,000 of cash.

The “12 coups de midi” and the mysterious star ratings

Reminder cues fast fact : a rat and/or mouse; a huge road and/or an airport runway for some; a small portion of chips; a hand holding a phone; a controller for console video and thus a carpet of pink !

The names already proposed : Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp, Johnny Hallyday, Benoît Poelvoorde, Lio, Bruno Salomone, Alain Chabat, Jean-Paul Rouve, Olivier Baroux, Gérard Darmon, Samuel L. Jackson, JoeyStarr, Alexandre Astier, Jean-Claude Vandamme, Kad Merad, Katy Perry, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger and Eric Judor.

Video

And because today we celebrate Easter, we also had a little surprise on the plateau of the ” 12 coups de midi “

🐓 Big Surprise at Noon on the plateau of 12 Hits @TF1 ‼️🙏☀️👍 … 🐥😂 @EndemolShineFr pic.twitter.com/ztalFIENTe — Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) April 12, 2020

Next appointment tomorrow, Monday 13 April 2020, from 12: 05pm on TF1. The “12 coups de midi” is also on MYTF1 in video, streaming and replay.

LINKS SPONSORISES