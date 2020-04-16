The “12 coups de midi” : the shooting star soon found, a new index reveals



The “12 coups de midi” : the mysterious star. She is on the point to be found, but you still have a little wait for the face of the personality which is hidden is revealed completely. And a priori, while the world will not recognize it the first time ! The Same Eric.



But yesterday, a new index has begun to draw on this famous star of the afternoon. Look at the center of the image, just above the carpet. And you can guess a dancer in a tutu ! Why ? Perhaps because of her participation in “Dancing with the Stars” on TF1 ? It is a hypothesis among others….

Reminder cues are visible on the shooting star : a rat and/or mouse; a huge road and/or an airport runway for some; a small portion of chips; a hand holding a phone; a controller for console video, a carpet of pink color and thus a dancer in a tutu.



Our gifts : it is a Youtubeuse. It is not necessarily known to all.

Who is behind the mysterious star ?

For those who have not yet found, and who still want to work their brain, remember that it is not a question of : Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp, Johnny Hallyday, Benoît Poelvoorde, Lio, Bruno Salomone, Alain Chabat, Jean-Paul Rouve, Olivier Baroux, Gérard Darmon, Samuel L. Jackson, JoeyStarr, Alexandre Astier, Jean-Claude Vandamme, Kad Merad, Katy Perry, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Eric Judor, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron.

And if not…

Otherwise note that in this Tuesday, April 14, Eric has won that 1,000 euros per share, of which 500 for his prize.

Today he will begin the show with a prize pool of 737.241 euros, of which close to € 500,000 of cash. It is that it starts to make !

Next with The “12 coups de midi” today as early as 12 hours on TF1, but also on MYTF1 in video, streaming and replay.

