The 16 watches dream of Michael Jordan, the legend of basketball, star of Netflix

Who is the “GOAT”, the greatest of all time, as summed up by the acronym English? Most young people have not seen them play, are more familiar with its pairs of Nike collect, and could move to the side of her baskets of legend. However, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. The docu-series The last dance aired on Netflix helps put things in perspective. Full of previously unseen footage of the season of basketball 1997-98, he retraces the career of Michael Jordan and the history of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

When we have been six times champion in the NBA, six-time MVP (best player), 14 time NBA All Star and the king of the scores, of course, there revenues accordingly. With several tens of millions of dollars of annual revenues, Michael Jordan has of course been able to afford everything he dreamed of. The most beautiful watches on the planet… overview of sixteen of an exceptional timepiece from its collection of real amateur of beautiful watches…

Rolex

A collector of Rolex

Leaves to afford the more sought after of the Rolex, the Daytona, might as well offer it in the platinum version… edition unveiled at the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the classic series of the brand to the crown. The team owner of the Charlotte Bobcats door also from time to time as well his Rolex Sky-Dweller that his GMT-Master II in yellow gold, the black dial and the bezel and horns set with diamonds and sapphires.

Richard Mille / Urwerk

Richard Mille at Urwerk

How to imagine a colossus and a sports legend such as Michael Jordan not wearing a Richard Mille? It has been seen wearing on her wrist an impressive RM032 in red gold, a flyback chronograph 50 mm in diameter with annual calendar. In the category of parts to the atypical design, Michael Jordan has a point in common with the interpreter of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr: he wears a creation signed Urwerk on the wrist. This UR-203 output to a few dozen copies in 2010, is a true madness watch, with in its center a staggering complication satellite. On the UR-203, the time is read on the plot swivel and hours, facing the rail of the minute. This plot is crossed by a needle of the minutes telescoping according to the three segments of the minutes: 0 – 14 ; 15-44 ; 45-60. Michael Jordan is definitely a fan of the brand of extreme watchmaking avant-garde: the fans of Urwerk have also glimpse at his wrist as the UR-103 that the UR-202 and UR-202S. A true collector…

A. Lange & Sohne / Ulysse Nardin

A true connoisseur of long standing

True connoisseur watchmaker if we are to believe his choice watchmakers sharp, Michael Jordan has also since 2002 a A. Lange & Sohne Datograph in platinum, exceptional piece if it is listed among the Graals watchmakers contemporaries. A proof is that the basketball player was not expected that the brand is being compared by some to Patek Philippe to be interested in it. It has also been able to cross it at the edge of the land with a Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde, a piece of ceramic, 44 mm diameter edited to only 88 copies.

Nike

His taste for Ulysse Nardin appears in the Sonata Cathedral that he carries to the wrist on a campaign for his Nike brand Jordan. A magnificent minute repeater… But it also has a Royal Blue Tourbillon platinum produced in the same factory, in platinum and decorated with 48 white diamonds and 12 blue diamonds. A piece set to a value exceeding the million dollars…

Ulysse Nardin / Netflix

In the docu-series The Last Danceyou can see on the wrist of the GOAT, a rare Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli – Skeleton Automatic. A room with a bracelet made in a tire that Pirelli actually used during a Formula 1 grand prix, bride in the endless cigars smoked by the former basketball player. But in the past, it has also been able to see within his or her tastes watchmakers parts to the extent of its cuffs, such as the IWC Big Pilot, shows the driver of a diameter of 46 mm. But the star has there are also several models of the brand, including a superb Annual Calendar Antoine de Saint Exupery in gold. This did not prevent him to carry also, sometimes a wiser Cartier Ballon Bleu, one of the stars of the sales of the company since its launch. With its 42 mm diameter, it may seem to be little scope for such a colossus…

Guy Laroche

His own watch signed Guy Laroche

Finally, if the success of the brand Jordan, launched alongside Nike, is entered in the legend, the legend of the basketball will have experienced less success with the shows to his name unveiled in the 80’s. A partnership realized at the time with the French designer Guy Laroche, which clearly has not marked the spirits… Its Time Jordan quartz output in the mid-80s, a combination of a housing plated gold dial red and black striped. His price is more than wise, will not be enough to win over the masses as the will the Air Jordan…