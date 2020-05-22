Isolation makes us all do funny things, and it is the same for the celebrities who seem to, for some, lose a bit of the ball!

Hobby strange trends, Tik Tok controversial, there is plenty to be entertained!

So here are the 18 strangest things that celebrities are in quarantine:

1. Lizzo plays the flute and meditates in “live” on Instagram.

2. Kendall Jenner plays with the Nintendo Switch in panties with a mask for the face.

3. Demi Lovato made a photoshoot sexy via Facetime.

4. James Charles participates in the controversial “Mug shot” challenge, where people re-create false pictures of an arrest on Tik Tok…

5. Tana Mongeau was sunbathing outside, but with plastic gloves.

6. Millie Bobby Brown lava and two huge dogs.

7. Justin Bieber doing the “tootsie slide challenge” of Drake, wearing a cotton fleece Billie Eilish.

8. Besides, he and Hailey love to wear the “merch” Billie Eilish very often.

9. Ariana Grande experimenting with her hair curly and natural.

10. Lili Reinhart made family portraits with her dog, Milo.

11. Shay Mitchell drunk of the wine by doing Yoga.

12. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make daily walks and are strangely dressed.

13. Dua Lipa made megs calls Zoom in the company of her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

14. Emily Ratajkowski poses (almost) nude with his dog.

15. Joe Jonas turns into a Star Wars character.

16. Miley Cyrus dresses up as Ashley O, his character in Black Mirrorto do a “live” Instagram.

17. Madelaine Petsch says that she is not able to blink, and proves it.

18. Oh, and the whole story between Charli D’amelio and Lil Huddy:

Good quarantine!