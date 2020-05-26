the 1st images of the film revealed !

Robert Pattinson made his big return on the big screen in a new film. Prior to its theatrical release, here are the first pictures…

Robert Pattinson is back at the cinema ! In fact, the star of Twilight is going to play a major role in a new film. And first shots the film have showed the tip of their nose. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Robert Pattinson signs his big return to the movie. Yes, the actor who plays Edward Cullen in Twilight is going to take the traits of a any other kind of character.

If it is already known that the actor is in the cast of Tenet, it will be this time in a movie alongside Johnny Depp ! This film is a adaptation of a roman : ” Waiting for the barbarians “.

Speaking of barbarians, Robert Pattinson will play the role of a general war tyrannical : Mandel. Fights, revolts and interrogations… The color is announced.

Johnny Depp will play the role of a certain colonel Joll. Before the exit room (for the time being unknown), here it is an excerpt in the photo.

Robert Pattinson: the actor reveals in a new film

It is not yet known what that will be worth the benefit of Robert Pattinson. That said, this shot seems to show us the way in full in his character.

It must be said that the actor has come a long way from Harry Potter or Twilight. To the extent that it is not the only film in which he will appear soon.

Some may know already, Robert Pattinson will also play in the film Tenet, of Christopher Nolan. A film in which the delivery of the actor would be worth its weight in gold.

As to “Waiting for the barbarians “the film portrays the story “in a desert without a name, in an uncertain time “. While the government feared an invasion of the barbarian, a torturer, played by Robert Pattinson, has just to put things in order.

The heroine, a wounded woman that seems to follow in the footsteps of his father, will attract quickly the attention.

