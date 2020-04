The Juventus of Turin is pending on several fronts, particularly at this time two important that are the renewals of two important players. In the first place Gianluigi Buffonthat , with 42 years recently met is going to stretch his contract with the box bianconero.

On the other hand, as indicates equally The Gazzetta dello Sport, we have that the combined piedmont also plans to stretch the link to another key part as is Giorgio Chiellini, central 35 years of the Italian team.