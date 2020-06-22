The 26th edition of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards returns to the CW Network on Sunday 7 march 2021

The Critics ‘ Choice Association (CCA) is pleased to announce that the 26th Critics ‘ Choice Awards will be broadcast LIVE on The CW Network on Sunday 7 march 2021 from 19 pm to 22 pm ET (PT delayed), with the critically acclaimed film, television and the star of the stage Taye Diggs returns to host for the third time in a row. The show will continue in its combined format of awards for film and television, honoring the best achievements in film and television, streaming, and will be held again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, if health considerations permit.

“Today, more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of solace, as a means of education and as a way to connect,” said Joey Berlin, president and CEO of the criticism of the ” Election of the Association. “With the new calendar, we are very pleased to celebrate all of the new work bright created during this season of hibernation. “

SCHEDULE OF PRICES OF THE TELEVISION:

Tribute to the great successes of television in the year 2020

November 2, 2020 – open communications

On January 4, 2021 – nominating committees, begins his review

The January 15, 2021 – nominating committees, makes recommendations

January 18, 2021 – Announcement of the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards TV

On march 4, 2021 – The last ballots are distributed to members of the Branch tv ACC

March 5, 2021 – the deadline for the return of the ballot papers end

SCHEDULE OF PRICES FOR THE MOVIE:

Honor the best accomplishments in film in the year 2020 and January / February of 2021

The February 1, 2021 – The nominations are sent to the members of the general Directorate of cinema of the ACC

On February 5, 2021 – deadline for return of ballots for the nomination

The February 7, 2021 – Dating to the movies the Critics ‘ Choice Awards announced

On march 4, 2021 – The last ballots are distributed to the members of the Direction of the film of the ACC

March 5, 2021 – the deadline for the return of the ballot papers end

The 25th edition of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards was presented by the award-winning actor Taye Diggs. “There was a time in Hollywood” has won four awards from cinema, most of the night, including best film, best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, best original screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and best production design Barbara Ling, and Nancy Haigh. The award for best actor and best actress has been awarded to Joaquin Phoenix for “the Joker,” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy”, respectively. The race for the best director that has given place to a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon-Ho of “Parasite”. Among the categories of television, “Fleabag”, won the most awards with best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the best supporting actor in a comedy series by Andrew Scott. Eddie Murphy received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Kristen Bell won the award for the #SeeHer.

The Critics ‘ Choice Awards are awarded each year to reward the best achievements in film and television. Historically, they are the predictor of the most accurate Oscar nominations

The 26th edition of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The ACC is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.