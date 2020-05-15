The 3 focus on major, non coronavirus, Friday, may 15,

If the epidemic is coronavirus and the state of crisis into which it plunged the world attract all the attention, the news continues despite everything to the four corners of the globe. CNEWS has grouped the major news of the day, which are not related to the Covid-19.

HYPER HIDE FROM PARIS : HAYAT BOUMEDDIENE COULD STILL BE ALIVE

According to the information revealed by France 2, Hayat Boumeddiene, the girlfriend of Amedy Coulibaly who killed a municipal police in Montrouge, and committed the attack of the Hyper Hide from Paris in January 2015, might still be alive.

At least that is what is claimed by a jihadist interviewed by the French officers on his return from Syria at the end of the year 2019. According to her, the two women would come to escape from the camp at Al-Hol (north-eastern Syria) where they were held captive.

Hayat Boumeddiene, believed to be dead after the testimony of the wife of the jihadi Jean-Michel Clain, finds herself in the heart since the end of the month of April of an investigation opened for “association of wrongdoer, in relation with a terrorist enterprise”.

HACKERS ARE DEMANDING $ 42 MILLION TO NOT DISCLOSE THE SECRETS OF SEVERAL STARS

Gruman, Shire, Meiselas years Sacks, one of the largest law firms based in New York has been the victim of a cyber-attack. The case has been revealed last week and the group of pirates, named REvil, claimed $ 42 million (€39 million) and threatens to reveal the “dirty laundry” on Donald Trump.

The hackers allegedly grabbed 756 gigabytes of confidential data belonging to the firm specializing in the entertainment, has been reported to the media the american people Page Six.

Among its clients, the most influential are Mariah Carey, U2, the basketball player, LeBron James, Elton John, Robert De Niro, Madonna or even Lady Gaga. The files stolen would, including personal e-mails, contracts and documents on many of the music and film industry.

LA CASA DE PAPEL : SEASON 5 IS CONFIRMED

Alex Pina, the creator of “Casa de Papel”, had confirmed that season 5 of the series Spanish was going to see the light of day.

While season 4 is available on Netflix since April 3, the writer told the website Deadline, confirming finally a season 5. With whom and when ? The showrunner did not, however, revealed more, is fun to say that, if he did, “Netflix would put a bomb in (his) house !”.