The 3 focus on major, non coronavirus, Tuesday 21 April

If the epidemic is coronavirus and the state of crisis into which it plunged the world attract all the attention, the news continues despite everything to the four corners of the globe. This is why CNEWS has grouped the major news of the day, which are not related to the Covid-19.

One of the jihadists of the most sought-after Daesh captured in the south of Spain

The Spanish police, confirming information of the local daily La Voz de Almería, announced on Tuesday, April 21, having stopped on his floor to a member the most wanted terrorist group Daesh. One arrest made, more specifically in Almeria, in the south of the country.

Two other people were also arrested in the same locality of andalusia. The three men moved into the city, taking into account the health situation and were particularly protective masks to avoid being identified.

If the identity of the main suspect remained to be confirmed this Tuesday night, it could be Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary an egyptian national wanted by all of the policies of Europe, both for his “career” as for his “high danger”, according to the information provided to the times by Jean-Charles Brisard, president of the Center for Analysis of Terrorism, and the daily reference Spanish El Pais.

This individual had one time been suspected of being “Jihadi John”, the executioner of Daesh who had executed the american journalist James Foley in 2014. The police do not know at this stage if the group was in Spain for a purpose of logistics support, or to prepare for a terrorist attack in Europe.

Violence in the suburbs : Marine Le Pen calls the “neutralization of the riffraff”

After the new urban violence which, in the night of Monday to Tuesday, have plagued several cities in France, Marine Le Pen made comments which have not gone unnoticed.

The president of the national Rally called for Tuesday, April 21, the “circumvention of men” and has also accused “the State macronien” allowed clashes “by releasing thousands of detainees”.

Words shocks required on the social network Twitter after the accident, Saturday, April 18, a biker in Villeneuve-la-Garenne (Hauts-de-Seine), involving a police car in circumstances that are still unclear.

A case which has given rise to high voltages from crescendo between the forces of order and inhabitants from sensitive areas.

Mortar fire, and jets of projectiles against the police officers, or fire bins, vehicles, and street furniture have been identified in Ile-de-France and elsewhere in the country.

Nine people have been arrested in the night of Monday to Tuesday in the parisian agglomeration and four others in two districts of Strasbourg.

A rain of shooting stars to watch for this night

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, while lights in the sky through the rain of falling stars Lyrides, which will be visible to the naked eye.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris, dusty comet Thatcher, released when it comes too close to the Sun (all in the 415 years or so).

By passing into the mass of particles, our planet will be entering a large number in the atmosphere. Result, they will ignite, leaving in their wake a trail of light in the sky.

To attend this remarkable show, it will be necessary to look to the East, from midnight, to see them “out” of the constellation of the Lyre, locatable by its primary star, the blue Vega. The peak intensity should take place rather on the end of the night, a few hours before dawn, with a dozen of meteors observable per hour.