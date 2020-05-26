The 3 songs highlights of the album “Dangerously in Love” by Beyoncé

Creation of the album

In June 2003, Beyoncé is enjoying a break in her group Destiny’s Child in order to market her first solo album which she named “Dangerously in Love”. This album is a real success, and transforms the singer as a star in the planetary. 11 million copies flow through the world. “Dangerously in Love” allows Beyoncé to glean five Grammy Awards. The disc is certified platinum in many countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom or the United States.

“Crazy in Love”

The title “Crazy in Love”, a duet with rapper Jay-Z, is chosen as the first single to promote the album. This love song is tinged with influences of soul, funk and dance-pop conquers instantly the hearts of the fans of the singer. The criticism is also under the spell. The influential magazine “NME” refers to the same song, “best of the decade”. Beyoncé is confided to the press on the words of his title: “This is a girl who is at the top of a relationship. She realizes she is in love and doing stuff that she normally would not, but she did not care. This is not serious, because she is just crazy in love.“

The world dances to the rhythm of “Crazy in Love”. The song ranks in the first position of the charts in several countries such as Ireland, the United Kingdom or the United States. The title of Beyoncé is one of the most sold of all time: indeed, it accounts for over 8 million copies sold !

“Baby Boy”

In October 2003, the second single from “Dangerously in Love” arrives in stores. This is the song “Baby Boy” that Beyoncé performer in a duo with the rapper of jamaican reggae Sean Paul. This hit draws on the rhythms, R’n’b, dancehall and reggae. Like “Crazy in Love”, the title enthusiasm of the public.

During nine consecutive weeks, “Baby Boy” throne in the first place in the ranking of the best sales in the United States, which allows the song to be certified platinum. It is also the case in Australia, where the song was a great success with over 70,000 copies sold in the territory. In most european countries, “Baby Boy” has moved into the top 10 of the best sales.

“Me, myself and I”

In December 2003, it is the turn of the song “Me, myself and I” to be presented to the public. On this song, the singer evokes a boyfriend, cheater, and dishonest, as well as the consequences that this can have on a relationship. In an interview, Beyoncé will qualify this song of “celebration of the break“. For two weeks, “Me, myself and I” remains at the fourth position of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

After the “Dangerously in Love”

The worldwide success that meets the album is Beyoncé a star must. She separates permanently from Destiny’s Child in 2005, and began a solo career definitely placed under the sign of success!