The 3 “Spiderman” together in a single film in the MCU ?

It is an assumption that is still far-fetched, but that seems more plausible… The Spiderman of each saga is about to come together in a single film in the Marvel Cinematrographic Universe (MCU). Is this in preparation in great secrecy at Marvel Studios ? Focus !

1 movie, 3 Spiderman : is this possible ?

Gather together all of the Spiderman is an idea that appeals to the fans of the Man-Spider for a long time. But is it possible ? Remember that the rights of adaptation on the weaver are subject to friction for years. Between the first saga directed by Columbia and Sony, the second is also managed by these firms and the third trilogy currently produced by Marvel Studios (and therefore Disney), there is nothing to lose your head in a tangle of legal…

But despite the many wars for the management of Spidey, it would seem that all these firms are working more and more closely. It is not for nothing that Howeverproduced by Sony, will see the appearance of a character from the MCU (the Vulture). And it is rumored that Tom Holland will appear in Venom 2 under the features of the Man-Spider… Something to feed the web of crazy theories about the future of the character.

And then comes Sam Raimi

After many rumors, it is now confirmed : Sam Raimi, director of the first trilogy Spiderman, lands in the MCU. And it is not done for any movie. In fact, Raimi has been hired to perform Dr Strange 2 : In the Multiverse of Madness. With this information in mind, it is hard not to make the link with a reunification of all of our Spiderman.

And if Dr. Strange, during his travels between the worlds, crossed the path of Peter Parker’s version, Tobey Maguire and Peter Parker version of Andrew Garfield ? This would not only open up the way to a meeting of all the Spiderman ones, but also the arrival of other characters from parallel universes (including the X-Men). Let’s add to this the return of J. K Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in Spiderman : Far From Homemaking the link with the saga cult of Sam Raimi. In short : everything seems to be going in the direction of a meeting of the Spiderman.

3 weavers for a film : a good idea ?

It is true that on paper, the idea of bringing together all the Spiderman is mouthwatering. After all, many people still want a return of Tobey Maguire in Spider. And the abrupt ending to the saga Amazing Spiderman has frustrated more than one, despite the mixed reviews on these two films. Unite all of the world would find characters that we love and give them a conclusion for those who need it.

It should also be admitted that the management of Spidey for the MCU is pretty poor since they have recovered the character. The two films released so far were unfortunately not at the height of their potential, and to bring the two previous actors could offer a bit of body to this new trilogy.

However, it is also necessary that this hypothetical meeting is made correctly. Of course, seeing all the characters together would be full of potential, but it is still necessary that it be operated to its fair extent. Spiderman : Into the Spider-Verse has proven that this kind of meeting was quite possible. But if they get together, it would be wise to do so with relevance, rather than the simple fan-service.

Then ? Theory bogus or a serious project ? Are you one of those who expect a meeting of all the Spiderman ? Anyway Dr. Strange 2 should inform us on the direction of the MCU for Phase 4. Case to follow !