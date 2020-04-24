The 32 selections of the Draft 2020 NFL

The 32 selections of the Draft 2020 NFL
Picture of LSU Football

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, announced from his residence on the choice of the 32 teams; Joe Burrow was the first overall pick

The field marshal Joe Burrow it was chosen number one this Thursday Cincinnati Bengals in the draw university, which was fulfilled in a virtual environment, thanks to computer technology due to the pandemic coronavirus.

The commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodellannounced from his residence on the election of the Bengals and the rest of the 31 teams.

The draw was to be held originally in Las Vegas (Nevada), but due to the health emergency because of the COVID-19, the draft had to be held in a virtual way.

These are the 32 selections Draft 2020 NFL:

  1. Joe Burrow, LSU, QB – Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Chase Young, Ohio State, DE – Washington Redskins
  3. Jeff Okudah, Ohio State, CB – Detroit Lions
  4. Andrew Thomas, Georgia, OT – NY Giants
  5. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, QB – Miami Dolphins
  6. Justin Herbert, Oregon, QB – THE Chargers
  7. Derrick Brown, Auburn, DT – Carolina Panthers
  8. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, LB – Arizona Cardinals
  9. CJ Henderson, Florida, CB – Jacksonville Jaguars
  10. Jedrick Wills, Alabama, OT – Cleveland Browns
  11. Mekhi Becton, Louisville, OT – NY Jets
  12. Henry Ruggs, Alabama, WR – Las Vegas Raiders
  13. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, OT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, DT – San Francisco 49ers
  15. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, WR – Denver Broncos
  16. A. J. Terrell, Clemson, CB – Atlanta Falcons
  17. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, WR – Dallas Cowboys
  18. Austin Jackson, USC, OT – Miami Dolphins
  19. Damon Arnette, Ohio State, CB – Las Vegas Raiders
  20. K Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE – Jacksonville Jaguars
  21. Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR – Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Justin Jefferson, LSU, WR – Minnesota Vikings
  23. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB – THE Chargers
  24. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan, IOL – New Orleans Saints
  25. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State, WR – San Francisco 49ers
  26. Jordan Love, Utah State, QB – Green Bay Packers
  27. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, LB – Seattle Seahawks
  28. Patrick Queen, LSU, LB – Baltimore Ravens
  29. Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, OT – Tennessee Titans
  30. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburns, CB – Miami Dolphins
  31. Jeff Gladney, TCU, CB – Minnesota Vikings
  32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, RB – Kansas City Chiefs
With data from López-Dóriga Digital




