The 32 selections of the Draft 2020 NFL

The field marshal Joe Burrow it was chosen number one this Thursday Cincinnati Bengals in the draw university, which was fulfilled in a virtual environment, thanks to computer technology due to the pandemic coronavirus.

The commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodellannounced from his residence on the election of the Bengals and the rest of the 31 teams.

The draw was to be held originally in Las Vegas (Nevada), but due to the health emergency because of the COVID-19, the draft had to be held in a virtual way.

These are the 32 selections Draft 2020 NFL:

Joe Burrow, LSU, QB – Cincinnati Bengals Chase Young, Ohio State, DE – Washington Redskins Jeff Okudah, Ohio State, CB – Detroit Lions Andrew Thomas, Georgia, OT – NY Giants Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, QB – Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert, Oregon, QB – THE Chargers Derrick Brown, Auburn, DT – Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, LB – Arizona Cardinals CJ Henderson, Florida, CB – Jacksonville Jaguars Jedrick Wills, Alabama, OT – Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton, Louisville, OT – NY Jets Henry Ruggs, Alabama, WR – Las Vegas Raiders Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, OT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, DT – San Francisco 49ers Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, WR – Denver Broncos A. J. Terrell, Clemson, CB – Atlanta Falcons CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, WR – Dallas Cowboys Austin Jackson, USC, OT – Miami Dolphins Damon Arnette, Ohio State, CB – Las Vegas Raiders K Lavon Chaisson, LSU, DE – Jacksonville Jaguars Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR – Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson, LSU, WR – Minnesota Vikings Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB – THE Chargers Cesar Ruiz, Michigan, IOL – New Orleans Saints Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State, WR – San Francisco 49ers Jordan Love, Utah State, QB – Green Bay Packers Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, LB – Seattle Seahawks Patrick Queen, LSU, LB – Baltimore Ravens Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, OT – Tennessee Titans Noah Igbinoghene, Auburns, CB – Miami Dolphins Jeff Gladney, TCU, CB – Minnesota Vikings Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, RB – Kansas City Chiefs

