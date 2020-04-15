The 5 best clothing USWNT PA available now

The USWNT is, by a mile, absolute, with the largest team of women’s football on the planet. They are one of the national teams most dedicated people on the planet, regardless of their sex.

There are, of course, some things that go with it. There is also pressure on the players, of course, but it is a dream land for the fans. You . the designs of the merch brilliant, easily available … and since the obtaining of the license for the USWNT Players Association before the World Cup 2019, BreakingT has created crackers absolute. What are their most popular …

5. Christen Press, what have you done?

Alex Morgan may have had the heat of their media for its celebration of tea drinking during the World Cup, but it is Christen Press, who has been the real thorn in the side of England during the last two years.

She scored the first goal of the semi-final of the world Cup and scored an absolute peach of a shot curling to the outside of the surface by 2020 SheBelieves Cup – Sebastian Salazar of ESPN screaming in the commentary: “Christen Press, what have you done?! “

4. Pay for women

It is the great honor of my life to practice this sport and to represent this country. Every woman deserves equal pay and each institution at which either does not value women so much that men must change now. pic.twitter.com/XGR9rYFNKD

– Christen Press (@ChristenPress) 12 march 2020

A simple message. A shirt simple. The USWNT is stuck in a bitter conflict with US Soccer for some time now, to the point that the crowd in the final of the world Cup 2019 with an entire nation chanting “equal pay” after the whistle blows full-time.

Pay the women.

3. Rapinoe american

The player most emblematic of this team; a leader on and off the field. The celebration of the most iconic of the decade. It is a good game.

2. Rapinoe Bird 2020

Hi!! @ S10Bird here. This is my overview WC Seeding. The title was supposed to be “The president, F * cking hate my girlfriend (and 10 other things that I want you to know before the semi-finals of the world Cup)”, but we ran out of space. My fault. Thank you for reading. GB @ USWNT.https: //t. co/A2dJrBIzRh

– The Players ‘Tribune (@PlayersTribune) July 2, 2019

Speaking of the icon of the USWNT … The relationship of Pinoe with the star of the WNBA, Sue Bird, has been described as ” targets of torque “, but with the storm ” f — ing White House last summer, and the post-follow-up of the Bird on The Players ‘Tribune titled “So, the president F * cking hate my girlfriend”, there has been a clamour (semi-serious) for a political race.

It can’t be worse than Biden / TBA 2020, isn’t it?

1. 4 stars only

A bright design due to its simplicity and its message. Just two days before the Cup game SheBelieves of the USWNT against Japan, it was revealed that US Soccer had made the point that the players are inherently less qualified and able than men to try to justify the pay gap between the two teams.

It went like a ball in the lead – and the team came out to warm-up pre-game with their shirts inside out to protest, showing only the outline of the four-star; one by world Cup won.

