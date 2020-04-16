The 5 best moments of Shawn Mendes in the course of its first 5 years

Many things can happen in five years. Just ask Shawn Mendes.
In the half-decade since the superstar has shared his first album Manuscript with the world on the 14th of April 2015, we saw a boy become a man, and a star of vine (ah, the good old times) has become one of the biggest pop musicians in the world. With three albums to his credit, Shawn has developed a legion of fans, thanks, in part, to its constant stream of hits, his willingness to be open about things such as his fight against the anxiety, and, of course, its stunning beauty. There is a reason for which it has signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and has started to undress to his Calvins in 2019. And this is not only because his music is excellent.
Since we met, Shawn has beaten records, writing the story and finds himself in the middle of a romance favorite of the fans, while dropping bop after bop. And while we can sit here and list all his achievements during these first years, we thought we’d celebrate with the five best moments of what has already proved to be an unforgettable career.
1. When Manuscript debuted at no. 1 at the top of the United States Display panel 200 hit-parade after its release, itself coming nine months after his major label self-titled EP debuted at no. 5, Shawn was only 16 years old. As such, the achievement made him the youngest artist to debut in the top of the rankings since Justin Bieber has done five years earlier with his album My World 2.0. And the two are faced for comparisons.
2. After “In My Blood”, the first single from his third studio album of the same name, in the top of the charts Billboard Adult Top 40 in 2018, it made him the first and only artist to have four singles n ° 1 on the charts. even before 20 years old. (It was a few days of his 20th anniversary on the 8th of August when the song was at the top of the rankings.) Its three songs above to enlarge this particular table was “Stitches”, https://www.eonline.com / “Treat you better” and “there’s nothing I withhold.” Since then, he has seen two other singles in the top of this table: “If I can’t have you” and “Señorita”. (More on this last track in a second.)
3. The shower scenes in the clip “Lost in Japan”. No explanation necessary.
4. When his studio album, self-titled debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release on may 25, 2018, it has made him the third artist is the youngest person to have each of her first three albums in the top of the charts. (Light, released in September of 2016, was the second.) The other two have done? Miley Cyrus and Bieber, of course.
5. Four years after the release of their duet “I know what you did last summer”, Shawn and his girlfriend Camila Cabello did once of the more professional staff, with their single hit “Señorita”, which is found at the top of the Display panel Hot 100 in August 2019. This would be the first of the songs of Shawn to be in the top of the list of the singles most important, but something says that this will certainly not be the last.
Congratulations for these first five years are amazing, Shawn! We look forward to seeing what the next five have in store.