The 5 best moments of Shawn Mendes in the course of its first 5 years

Many things can happen in five years. Just ask Shawn Mendes.

In the half-decade since the superstar has shared his first album Manuscript with the world on the 14th of April 2015, we saw a boy become a man, and a star of vine (ah, the good old times) has become one of the biggest pop musicians in the world. With three albums to his credit, Shawn has developed a legion of fans, thanks, in part, to its constant stream of hits, his willingness to be open about things such as his fight against the anxiety, and, of course, its stunning beauty. There is a reason for which it has signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and has started to undress to his Calvins in 2019. And this is not only because his music is excellent.

Since we met, Shawn has beaten records, writing the story and finds himself in the middle of a romance favorite of the fans, while dropping bop after bop. And while we can sit here and list all his achievements during these first years, we thought we’d celebrate with the five best moments of what has already proved to be an unforgettable career.