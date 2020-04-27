The 5 best movies with Margot Robbie

While Margot Robbie is this week’s poster of “Birds of Prey”, and that it should sign a performance boosted for one of the highlights of the DC Universe in 2020, what would you say you immerse yourself in the filmography of the actress, and to settle his 5 best films?







© Ascot Elite Entertainment Group

In no Tonya Harding, and in front of the camera of the director Craig Gillespiehis performance of 2017 earned him his first Oscar nomination in a leading role. When she comes out of a “Suicide Squad” in half-tint, and of a “The Legend of Tarzan” that will be left breathless, “Me, Tonya” reveals what is undeniably an actress in a scandal that has shaken the world of sport in 1994. A dramaturgy of ice, it is ultimately his / her partner Allison Janney who won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role. A standing ovation and public critique, “Me, Tonya” is made of the salt of these great films.

Because there are more a lot of scenes, cults, in 2013, Margot Robbie is the poster of a feature film signed by the great Martin Scorseseseven years later, “The wolf of Wall Street” is already cult. Satire sultry and jubilant on the tribulations of the world of finance to the sides of the juvenile Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCapriothe actress rocked the marriage of the young trader for a relationship now symptomatic in the filmography of Scorsese. Between orgies, deluxe fast-paced and (over)consumption of drugs, in 2013 the director of “Taxi Driver” hit box, and Margot Robbie to become iconic in its turn.

Revealing the magic Margot Robbiein the space of less than 10 years old, the actress fought their way into the upper echelons of the hollywood. In 2019, and in spite of a performance that is almost decorative in its role as Sharon Tate, actrie mixes with the mastery of Quentin Tarantino and his duo of head, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pittin a feature-length film to réminescences of an “American Graffiti”, a back-and-forth on Sunset Boulevard for a delivery already cult movie under the sun of the city of Angels.

In a duo with Saoirse Ronanthen she moved back to his native Scotland to claim his right to the throne, Margot Robbiein full Reform, and in the skin of the queen of England Elizabeth I, offered in 2018 a phenomenal performance in a historical record that earned him a nomination at the Baftas in the category of best actress in a supporting role. Two queens and cousins, epic rival in front of the story; the film Josie Rourke was undoubtedly a great moment of cinema in 2018, and will mark the white stone’s filmography Margot Robbie.

Drum roll for the actress, her role in “Bombshell,” earned him this year with a nomination for the Oscar in the category best actress in a supporting role alongside the very strong performance of Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), or Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”). Hard-hitting footage of Jay Roach on the accusations of sexual harassment against the producer conservative Roger Ailes of Fox News, the benefits of Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman will mark the history of cinema in the era #MeToo, to the sides of the series of “The Morning Show” for example, or even the documentary “Untouchable” of Ursula Macfarlane.

This may also be of interest to you: