While the young actor’s prodigy will be released in 2020 of the highly anticipated “Dune” by Dennis Villeneuve and The French Dispatch” Wes Anderson, take the time to a magical interlude, returning to the side of the 5 best movies with Timothy Chalamet.









Adaptation of the novel by André Aciman (2007), and presented at Sundance in 2017, “Call Me By Your Name” will become a classic immediate. Sublime and devastating, a feature-length film fascinating, as much for the cinematography masterfully Luca Guadagnino as for the love story that it reveals. In the north of Italy in the summer of 1983, Elio 17 years, meets Olivier, a young graduate of 24 years, for a romance ephemeral upsetting. Timothy Chalamet and Armie Hammer to interpret this tandem sparkly. And it is trembling already at the idea of the sequel!









The first feature film from the director Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” created a sensation at the Toronto festival, where it is presented in 2017, and then to the Oscars, where the film harvest 5 appointments. Saoirse Ronan is sublime in this fable of a genre coming of age as his character, self-proclaimed “Lady Bird”, tries to find his way to Sacramento. The actress is accompanied by a distribution equally bright, among them, the excellent Timothy Chalamet or even Lucas Hedgesfor certainly one of the most charming gems of the independent cinema of the last 10 years. Coup de cœur assured, to watch again and again.







© Netflix

In 2019, Timothy Chalamet interpreted the king Henry V in front of the camera of the director David Michôd (“War Machine”) for a production Netflix surprising. The sides of Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton and Lily-Rose Deppthe actor was promoted to king of England at the threshold of the butcher of Agincourt in the partition of Shakespeare, and confirmed to be certainly one of the best actors of his generation. More discreet in the cinematography of the actor, “The King” is one of those gems must-see.









We had torn out the heart in addition to we melt to the bluegrass in ‘The Broken Circle Breakdown”, in 2018, the belgian producer Felix Van Groeningen signed “Beautiful Boy”. Adapted from the memoirs of David Sheff and his son Nic, a drug-addict, the duo Steve Carell and Timothy Chalamet wore this story to the screen with a skill and a chosen few. Laughter to tears and tortuous in the mysteries of addiction, “Beautiful Boy” is terribly touching.









Second feature-length film Greta Gerwig“The Girls of doctor March” will win the Oscar for… best costumes at the last ceremony. Lean award for a feature film yet copy. Fifth screen adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott, director Greta Gerwig accompanied by a cast familiar where Laura Dern crossed the bright Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Puth to exemplify these four sisters. Timothy Chalamet to him, embodied the neighbor Laurie in this film, a vibrant and generous; between love disappointed, friendships and fraternal ties unshakeable.

This may also be of interest to you: