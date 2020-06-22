The 5 clips of US during the week, with Tyga, Swae Lee, Tory Lanez, Polo G… [#105] • RAPRNB

Each week, take a look at our selection of the 5 clips rap and R&B, released in the last few days in the united states… today, we find the very visual Will Not Be Late of Swae Lee, a Tyga very busy in the clip Vacation, the sensual Reply A Boogie With da Hoodie with Lil Uzi Vert, the nonchalent Tory Lanez in Stupid Again and a Pole of G with its dual demonic 21…

Even if he is very concerned about the current situation in the united States, Tyga is not the type to go out of the anthems of the protests. It remains, however, aware that amongst the health care crisis, social movements, and the tensions to come, the people need to vacation… and fun. Through the title Vacationthe rapper of 30 years for relaxation and to take time for yourself. It has also made the promotion of the title, in his account of IG, where met people really think about your ideal holiday, to thank them for their efforts. Is the nursing staff, the demonstrators, who are fighting against racism or to all the people that are struggling in daily life, the rapper from california takes the party to thank. Therefore, it is in a movie clip with a Tyga very busy as we begin this week with the selection. Franck and Ivanna Borin put in scene one of the ex of Kylie Jenner, busy dreaming his holiday in spite of the contextin the midst of many scènettes and special effects. Between a ball and sneakers in the fire to drag a reference to the basketball, the paradise on the beach, or lost in the middle of the ocean, illustrates her need to escape, and it makes you want to let go, or even live your fastlife… to go to the end of his delirium, he was to ask Zendaya that she was going to take a vacation !

Swae Lee – Reality Check :



Swae Lee is back with a new single and clip : Reality Check. Half of Rae Sremmurd he entertained his fans awaiting his next project, with this new single smooth. This is the 3rd single from the singer, rapper and brother of Slim Jxmmi published, and his fans ask him to release a new album, baptized The Human Nature. After Someone Said and Back 2 Back Maybachthe 26-year-old artist is back with a video visual to talk about his success with women, money and cars. In this clip, Swae Lee is the address with Ryder Sloane, he has collaborated with many artists, including The Weenknd. This video is very aesthetic is carried out with precision, while the special effects are perfectly dosed, and a set of lights is very well-balanced to put Swae Lee honored with plans very healthy. As if to illustrate his success, he uses a portion of the clip that the glove of the infinite, the most powerful in the Marvel universe that gives you the absolute power to which it has…

Tory Lanez – Stupid Again :



The rapper canadian becomes strong by taking out his clip Stupid Again, single headlight of his last mix-tape : The New Toronto 3. After the extracts The Increase Of The Temperature and Dope Boy Journal, Tory Lanez continues the promotion of his work published in April. The Canadian had been especially productive during the containment by keep in touch with your fan base through its live IG, #Quarantine Radio. Recently independent, Tory Lanez offers an edited clip where it appears indifferent to share (also) his passion for money, women and cars. Full of references, the sequence of the various sequences of the video directed by Christian Breslauer is as energetic as the piece in which Tory Lanez kicks in seriously. We can see a nod to the Keke Challenge, instigated by the tube In my short of Drake or even a tribute to the young retiree and as a champion of MMA, Conor McGregor. The clip has the same right to a passage with a lively enriches the result as dynamic and widely photographed…

A Boogie With Da Hoodie feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Reply :



The rapper from new york has dropped the re-release of their 3rd album, Artist 2.0and the opportunity to swing the clips Reply with Lil Uzi Vertat the same time that the Could Not Give Up with Young Thug after you published the video Bleed there are 3 days. This new version features 9 brand new tracks and a bunch of paper clips, a way for the artist for 25 years, soon to be dad, to thank their fans for your patience in the face of its rate of creation, as already state in a post on Instagram in June of 2019. It is as well as through a clip very artistic and sensual that Has Boogie and Lil Uzi Vert are changing, with an atmosphere that is at times baroque, at times futuristic in pictures Child Art for Cart Production. Lights, neon lights, or even dim, as well as the combination of plans frozen or composed of images and footage in the dress of a very carnal.

Taurus Tremani a Bartlett. k. a Pole of G is clearly an artist to follow. With only 21 years of age, the star of Chicago, has published his 2nd album, The Goat, in mid-may. It is in this project that has sampled the classic Forex Tupac on the track Looking forward to a Hero. It starts to break through 2019 with the song Good Things he has written in prison. Approved by Jay-Z, who has placed in your playlist at mid-year in the Tidethe artist has not finished to surprise us. The clip 21directed by Cole Bennett (in the structure of the latter, Lyrical Lemonade), makes me think of a plan sequence of (even if it is not one of them), and leads us to follow a Pole of G, indestructible, escaped from a double evil one who sows to his step numerous traps to kill. With special effects and focused on a universe gangsta, the video alternates bets in a situation that makes it very efficient… One way Polo G to celebrate their 21 yearsand the direction of its course, between the street and the celebrity, in a prod Khaled Rohaim and Keanu Beats.