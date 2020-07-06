The 5 clips US for the week with 6ix9ine, The Weeknd, Doja Cat… [#107]

Each week, check out our selection of the 5 clips rap and R&B released in the last few days in the US… today, we find the sexy Yaya of 6ix9ine, Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty proud of their label with Who Is Him, the duo’s lively Doja Cat and The Weeknd in the remix ofIn your Eyes and G Herbo feat Lil Uzi Vert mode neon in Like This…

Tekashi still has broken YouTube with her new title Yaya along with the clip even more hot than the previous. The phenomenon of new york is determined to never stop talking about him since his release from prison, at the beginning of the month of April, in the midst of the crisis of the sars Coronavirus. After Gooba which broke records on YouTube, and then the feat with Nicki Minaj Trollz who had also reached the 1st place of the Billboard charts before tumbling down, the rapper from Brooklyn, from mexican origin returns here with a sound, dedicated to its community, completely laid in Spanish. Baptized Yayathis title also has the right to a clip – shot in his residence under house-arrest, high in colors, signed CanonF8 and David Wept (who the film since its release), and 6ix9ine itself since one is never better served than by oneself. The artist of 24 years has, as usual, put together a clip of the visual bright, and energetic, where women of latino descent in any little outfit take the companywhile milk brings a touch of provoc’ in a clip muy caliente. 3rd single since his release from prison, Yaya accounted for 11 million views in less than 24 hours, but above all, he is certainly the 1st single of his album in Spanish been dealt during his incarceration with his former label, 10K Projects…

Gucci Mane feat. Pooh Shiesty – Who is Him :

Gucci Mane is back with his new mix-tape So Icy Summer leaving the disputes with his label to side. After it announced to quit Atlantic Recordsthe rapper from Atlanta has since apologized for the remarks virulent he had against them. To recall, he had posted a tweet in June saying that his label was filled with “racist polis”. Not very cool, but without rancor, as the artist has, in the wake, associated with Atlantic Records to create its new label The New 1017 , which replaces 1017 Records. The 1st artists to be signed are all present on this tape as is the case for Foogiano, So Icy Girl, Big Scarr or the rapper from Memphis, at the age of twenty years, Pooh Shiesty present on the piece Who is Him. This new project, which presents the artists of the new label into consideration the very many guests to mark such as Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby…. But for Who is Him, the real Omar the director we book a clip festive, faithful to the codes of the clips of rap ft with a Gucci Mane surrounded by bimbos and big cylinders. Especially, he invited his followers to wear a T-shirt in the colours of his new label history of supporting this new adventure…

The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat – In your Eyes :

Doja Cat is back with the video for his remix ofIn your Eyesthere is a track preview ofAfter Hoursthe last album of the phenomenon of Toronto’s, The Weeknd. Used to videos psychedelic and retro world, this video signed Jeron Braxton no exception to the rule. However, the canadian singer and rapper in california is evolving into a video fully animatedin 3D, that catapults us into a futuristic universe between video games and science fiction. While the atmosphere is the neon colors, the influences appear to come from the sides of movies such as Blade Runner and even Drive from Nicolas Winding Refn. As well, it follows the miniature 3D of the singer of 30 years, featuring the same look as in his recent work (with his red suit, his dark glasses, the broken nose), wandering in his car at night on the roads of a city very bright and consumerist, full of advertising signs. Doja Cat, it takes the form of a hologram sexy with pink hair, who will join The Weeknd on his car…

Lil Tecca – Out of Love :



Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe a. k. a Lil Tecca publishes with Out of Love, an excerpt from his project long format to come : Do They Really Love You. The prodigy new yorker of 17 years had already struck hard this year with the banger IDK released in February. The young rapper had made his debut with the mix-tape We Love You Tecca and its title track Randsom interpreted with the late Juice Wrld. On this new clip set in box by Omar Jones, Lil Tecca improvised in cupid and reminds us that he is a rapper in the modern, addressing the theme of love. The importance of love is here treated with the lightness. The Mc walks around sometimes in a luxury car, sometimes on a cloud to give love is to his fans or to his friends. Not to mention the red heart, element of circumstance that dresses up his images, and serves as the link between the different shots and sequences… A clip produced by the Atlas Production.

G Herbo feat. Lil Uzi Vert – Like This :



Like This is one of the 14 tracks from the reissue of the album PTSD (Deluxe) the rapper from Chicago’s G Herbo, a project is already certified gold. This reissue, released at the end of may also new collaborations with Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert in particular. This last and G Herbo are here associated to a song, percussion and a visual full of special effects. Between the mounting energetic, the game of colors blazing, the effect in post-prod, but also rodeos in the quad or the extras, sexy, the clip is full eyes. The director, Damien Sandovalhas not skimped on the means, and the effects, to make it shine the 2 rappers of 1000 lights through in situation, which stick perfectly to the song !