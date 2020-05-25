The 5 clips US for the week, with Gunna, Future, MGK, Tory Lanez…

Each week, check out our selection of the 5 clips rap and R&B released in the last few days in the US… today, we find the light WUNNA of Gunna, the trap of the Future in Hard To Choose One, the new signature pop-rock Bloody Valentine Machine Gun Kelly, the very hot Temperature Rising performed by Tory Lanez, and Snoop Dogg in quarantine mode in I Wanna Go Outside.

From his album of the same name published on may 22, WUNNA is the 8th track of his new project where guest appearances with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy, Rich, and Travis Scott, to accompany the performance of Gunna. The rapper, who was not to be a balance earlier in the week, but shows its 2 facets in a movie clip, neat, tour to Jamaica, where he went in search of inspiration, as in New Zealand, to carry out his new album that could start in the top of the charts this week in the United States. Shooting in Hopewell (Jamaica), directed by Spike Jordan (which is also occupied d’a documentary on the preparation of the album) are shared between a return to the sources in a more natural environment among friends, and the swimming pool is a place that is more luxurious where the male artist’s account of his tickets in the company of beautiful girls. A his asked and mesmerizing on a prod of Turbo, Gunna, which recalls the atmosphere of its hit Skybox.

TO READ ALSO: Gunna loose his new album Wunna, with Travis Scott, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch… [Sons]

Future – Hard To Choose One :

Between all his business with his baby mamas, Future decides to let go of the clip Hard To Choose One. A piece, coposé by YOU and the Southside, which is an extract from his new, and 8th studio album, High Off Lifereleased on may 15, 2020, on which are of large guests such as Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, or DaBaby. But it is on his solo that the director Rambino takes us into the head of the rapper, and the film on top of a prod typical in the Future. Driving in the car on the roads of the desert, and also with young figurantes, the rapper from Atlanta will atmosphere as much as ever, but its actually catching up to his music. Currently at war with one of her ex, and attacked in defamation, it evokes precisely in this piece the difficulty of choosing a woman…

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine :

Megan Fox is the “Bloody Valentine” Machine Gun Kelly ! Directed by Michael Garciathe clip illustrates a love brutal between the 2 artists. Manhandled by the young woman, the rapper cash blows, first tied and then gagged, and eventually even electrocuted in his bathtub. A powerful video, especially when the actress takes control of the situation in the real sweetheart of the demon. But the relationship shown in the clip is not trivial. Separated from the actor Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage, Megan Fox is fuelling rumours of a potential relationship with the one who became the enemy of Eminem. According to american sources, the 2 partners of the clip would be much closer to each other. They even share the poster of an upcoming movie with Bruce Willis, titled Midnight In The Switchgrass. The mom of 3 boys, Brian Austin Green, is she in full romance with the interpreter of Rap Devilor are they just friends ? In any case, alchemy is felt in Bloody Valentine. A sound in the style of pop rock that the rapper from Cleveland has now decided to adopt regularly while he prepares his next album : Tickets to My Downfall. Drummer Travis Barker has been working on the track.

Tory Lanez – Temperature Rising :

On the stage of the rap in the US, the canadian Tory Lanez is one of the male artists who have had a current relatively large during the containment, particularly with its #QuarantineRadio. Hungry for news and new features, the singer and rapper from Toronto multiplies the feats (Cold with French Montana, Can I of Khelani…) and the clips as of late, with Who Needs Love or Dope Boy’s Diary. It also made the 15 may, a its title Temperature Rising, in which the clip has just been released. Directed by Austin McCrakenthis captures the essence of sensuality that the artist incorporates them into the piece. The temperature rises a notch in a clip hot where Tory takes particularly care of a woman. It feels especially surely more free since he left Interscope Records and is now independent, after the release of his project The New Toronto 3. For the little story, Tory Lanez announced that it was fons-dé during the filming !

Snoop Dogg – I Wanna Go Outside :

The living legend of rap, california is bored and wants to get out of the house ! Stuck in his property because of this confinement related to the crisis brought on by the Coronavirus in the United States, Snoop Dogg wants to be able to walk outside, and he had the good idea to rap his ras-le-bol on a title simply called : I Wanna Go Outside. It wants to recover its West Coast, so dear to his eyes. But in the meantime, he should find other occupations. Dah Dahthe producer of the clip, depicts the artist for 48 years, all alone in his large house, bored in front of the tv and slouching on the couch. The fan of the Lakers plays basketball in the interior of an empty room, but also takes care of handling the ball in american football when he plays video games. Nostalgic of the beach, teufs, and the great loves that his life brings to him, he impatiently waits for the time to get out and see the sun again “outside“…