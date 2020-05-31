The 5 clips US for the week, with Rosalía and Travis Scott, Juice WRLD…

Each week, check out our selection of the 5 clips rap and R&B released in the last few days in the US… today, we find the rhythmic TKN of the spaniard Rosalía and Travis Scott, the posthumous Tell Me U Luv Me Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd, Gunna mode futuristic for ROCKSTAR BIKERS & CHAINSthe swiss franc Grandmotha Serious Kevin Gates, and Lil Yachty who cut the beats in Split/Whole Time.

Rosalía feat. Travis Scott – TKN :

Up to 4 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, the clip directed by Nicolás Méndez sign a starting side-splitting worthy of a hit of the summer. The sound, the ambiance reggaeton, is designed to move more than one. This collaboration between the pop singer Rosalía (author of the tube Con Altura with J Balvin) and El Guinchoet Travis Scott show that the 2 artists get along very well. They had already performed together on the remix of the song Highest In The Room with Lil Baby. TKN brings a kick of hot in the music news with a Travis, who tries a few words in Spanishthe native language of the artist Catalan 26-year-old. In the video, the children play the hyperactive, dancing a little around the sides of the singers. Rhythmic choreography that can be replicated by the fans, always happy to have new sequences TikTok to perform. A track energetic, dancing, and falls to the stack at the right time. The containment is nearing its end and the summer is coming !

Juice WRLD ft. Trippie Redd – Tell Me U Luv Me :

Juice WRLD, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 21 years (December 8, 2019), will see at the top the arrival of his album posthumously. A project that will be named The Outsidersaccording to the girlfriend of the deceased, and that will surprise more than one. After the single Righteous, Juice WRLD appears to dance this new insight into the opus, featuring with Trippie Redd on the track Tell Me U Luv Me. Directed by the videographer and boss of the struture Lyrical Lemonade, Cole Bennettthe visual sets the stage for the 2 rappers on a brown background which blends perfectly with the silhouette of the performer Lucid Dreams. A complexion is gloomy for a clip-on mi-live, mi-designed, with passages of old videos of Juice. The latter tells of his disappointments in love, and his relationship with the drug. In the video, we see Ally Lotti, his sweetheart. Close, the 2 rappers had already worked together on the song 6 Kiss and freestyle 1400/999.

Gunna – ROCKSTAR BIKERS & CHAINS :

Her album WUNNA just unveiled may 22nd, Gunna continue to work on his project. After the clips WUNNA and NASTY GIRL/ON CAMERAthe american (inspired by the launch of the mission, SpaceX, unless it be by the movie Star Trek) flies away this time far from the Earth in ROCKSTAR BIKERS & CHAINS. He embarks on board of a spaceship, futuristic sanitizedwhere the blue neon lights illuminate the boat flying in the cosmos. Style funky, channels, exposed beams, electric guitar that spits fire, dancers, large motorcycle mounted by bikeuses of the tur-fu, Gunna no longer has the time to laugh. The artist shows that he has reached another dimension : he is a rock star ! A video of the intergalactic that makes you want to embark with him, and which will recall to some the clip Scream Michael and Janet Jackson, or even this reference to Mad Max Fury Road with the famous guitar fire-eater handled the acolyte of Gunna, the producer Wheezy…

Kevin Gates – Grandmotha Serious :

In mid-may, it was the news with a sex-tape leakée on the social networks where you could see it in the process of filming in the full sexual act in the company of a woman who would not be his companion… A little more than a week after, the native of Baton Rouge does not seem to be bothered by this incident of course, which could call into question his relationship with his wife, Dreka, with whom he has shared life for over 14 years. Kevin Gates continues to make his way by unveiling a new song entitled Grandmotha Serious where he speaks of the distrust and disloyalty were recorded throughout his career. The track comes after the recent Always Be Gangsta Freestyle and Still Hold Up. Captured by #Bred and Nicky Filmsthis video shows basically Kevin Gates facing the camera in front of the various motels and in the desert, where he reported on his relationships…

Lil Yachty – Split/Whole Time :

In honor of the release of his album Lil Boat 3a project with a total of 19 sounds on which we may find in the Future, DaBaby, Young Thug, and even Drake, Lil Yachty has released the clip of the 3rd track : Split/Whole Time. A sound cut in 2 parts, of which the 1st is organized on a parking lot where a distinguished guest will appear at the wheel of a red Ferrari brand new : Playboi Carti. Around his team, Lil Yachty raps quietly on the beats of Earl on the Beat. Then during the 2nd part, he likes to kick, inside a room of trampoline. The stars of the rap game have the right to take a few moments of relaxation ! With Lil Boat 3the young rapper 22-year-old finished the series Lil Boat with this last episode…