The 5 clips US for the week with Tyga, Doja Cat, Gucci Mane… [#106]

Each week, check out our selection of the 5 clips rap and R&B released in the last few days in the US… today, we find the intergalactic Like That of Doja Cat with Gucci Mane, always Tyga who benefits from life in Ibiza, the anthem family of Death Enclaimed of NBA YoungBoy, the confined Amino in Huey and T-Grizzley in The lord’s Supper with The Smartest Intro featuring with Mustard…

Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane – Like That :



After reaching the stratosphere with his hit featuring with Nicki Minaj, and having been at the centre of many controversies, Doja Cat is back with the clip of the intergalactic of Like That. A strategic choice since this song runs in a loop on the platform, the TikTok, just like its previous title Say So, which remix had finished No. 1 in the Billboard in the US. This new single from the album Hot Pink released in November 2019 is a tribute to the manga of the 90s, Sailor Moon. It puts in scene the rapper sexy costume colored, but especially in the tenuous light, on a choreography with a group of dancers masked. Psycho Films ensures a spatial universe with many passages of the singer of california, 24 years in the vastness of the galaxy, transforming it into heroin animated ! Gucci Mane (who has announced his project So Icy for the 3rd of July) arrives in the middle of the video placed on a Maseratialso surrounded by dancers, and joined by Doja Cat, who ends the video on a large difference facial ! For musical releases of Doja Cat, rapper california had released the remix of In your Eyes of The Weeknd in may and the song Unisex released on SoundCloud on June 24.

TO READ ALSO: Gucci Mane announces his new album, So Icy

Tyga does not stop, after unveiling Vacation last week, the rapper from california continues on its momentum and balance regularly of clips, each of them being designed to ambiancer, or advocate for the holiday. With her new track, Ibiza with its clip in the summer, the summer according to T-Raww is clearly there ! Always directed by d’Ivanna and Frank Borinthe rapper is also in the realization of this anthem to the summer, where he enjoys spending time at the swimming pool of a beautiful villa, in good company. On other tables, after the pool party, it can be found in the club or in front of beautiful cars, luxury (Ferrari…)… The title Ibiza could not better bear his name, as he has been reference to the spot ultra-hyped, and very touristy, of the Balearic islands in Spain… Although the video was filmed in the hills of Los Angeles. Always a fan of women, he invited one of his extras, to play the saxophone, a true thread of the clip and the song…

T-Grizzley feat. Mustard – The Smartest Intro :

2020 is a year with enough charge for Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. alias Tee-Grizzley. After having released his single Red Light in January, the rapper, 26-year-old has seen his title No Talkin appear in the comedy Netflix Coffee and Kareem. Since, the native of Detroit has released his 3th mix-tape The Smartest, this 19 June. A tape 17 tracks including the clip of the 1er extract The Smartest Intro was not slow to follow. On this piece, it is accompanied by the Dj and producer Mustard, who has worked with, including YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, T-pain, Rihanna, Tinashe… This clip is directed by Ben Marc in a setting dark enough, and begins in a church with colors of mainly red and black as to give to the whole a tone of brunette. But above all, Ben Marc sets the scene T-Grizzley in the famous painting of Leonardo da Vinci, The last Supperin a video that mixes several scènettes, both street and sexy, which reproduce completely the atmosphere of dark for the single.

The artist from Portland returns with the video for her single Huey, released in late may, and obviously dedicated to Rihanna. In this video co-produced by Adam Amine Daniel’ (26 years old), himself, and Jack Berget, the composer and rapper seems to follow the social distancing and gestures barriers. This clip, filmed during the containment, shows a Amino that has the air of being alone in the world, in a mansion, in the studio, in nature, or hair in the wind on the back seat of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. Although it has not been able to have Rihanna in her video clip, they are pretty young women, who sometimes misinterpret his title in the playback, which relays the image, and carry all the same products Savage X Fenty. Note that this video was made before the various cases that have hit the United States, and the rapper, and very involved wished to delay the output, to support the movement Black Lives Matter, and the african-american community. It is, moreover, associated with the old creators who have contributed to the development of the sneakers YEEZY, Sara Jaramillo and Alice Wang, to provide a grant of $ 500 to a musician who has been impacted by the COVID…

NBA YoungBoy – Death Enclaimed :



The very eccentric (and disturbed ?) Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, of his real name, came out in April 2th album, 38 Baby 2at just 20 years of age, and delivered the video for her single Death Enclaimed the day after the feast of the fathers. This clip, directed by Rich Porter highlights the importance of the family and children. The rapper from Louisiana unveiled its intimacy (not always glorious) and his daily life, as nearly all of the video is shot at him. Beyond his house, he has moments shared with his children. As soon as the 1st plans, so we can see NBA Youngboy Never Broke Again comb his daughter, before other shots where we can see it with several of her children, he, who is already dad of 4 boys and 2 girls…