the 5 films that have marked his career (VIDEO)

They seem to be far and away the debut of Natalie Portman in the role of Matilda, the little girl left to her own who will take affection for Leonthe hitman played by Jean Reno. Since then, the young woman became one of the actresses of Hollywood, alternating between blockbusters and films with consummate skill. His birth name Natalie Hershlag, Natalie Portman was born on June 8, 1981, in Jerusalem. She is the only child of Shelley Stevens, a housewife american, and Avner Hershlag, an israeli physician specialist in infertility. Natalie left Israel at the age of 3 years for the Maryland, in the United States. Spotted at the age of 10 years in a pizzeria, she obtained her first role in Leon Luc Besson’s. Shortly after I got the role, she took the maiden name of his grandmother, Portman, as a stage name, to protect her privacy and that of his parents.

She became an international star with the release of Star Wars Episode 1 : the phantom menace where she plays queen Padmé Amidala. Throughout her career, Natalie Portman alternates roles in big productions such as V for Vendetta or Thor and movies more intimate as Garden State or Closer, between consenting adults. In 2011, she obtained the consecration with Black Swan Darren Aronofsky, for which she won the Oscar for best actress. It will be called a second time in 2017 for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie but does not win the statuette this time. A 37-year-old woman still has the time to reap other appointments in his career…