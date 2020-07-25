The 5 Most Expensive Netflix Movies To Produce

Netflix is ​​on the cusp of producing its most expensive movie to date. “Gray Man,” from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling and will be budgeted “over $ 200 million,” Deadline reported on Friday (July 17th). The Russo brothers intend to create a franchise “on the same scale as James Bond”, according to the American site.

Netflix is ​​known to put a lot of money into movies that mainstream movie studios are wary of. Its action movie “Triple Frontier,” not recommended for under-17s, cost $ 115 million to produce, according to IndieWire. Its star, Ben Affleck, was paid $ 8 million, according to Variety. Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s film “The Irishman,” meanwhile cost nearly $ 160 million to produce, according to IMDb Pro.

Among the upcoming action films planned by the platform, “Red Notice” will cost between 160 and 200 million dollars, according to Variety, and the film “Gray Man”, already mentioned, will cost around 200 million dollars.

Business Insider has collected 6 of the most expensive movies produced by Netflix and ranked them from lowest to highest budget.

5. ‘Triple Frontier’ (2019)

Budget: $115 million (source: Indiewire )

Netflix took a risk by spending so much on the action movie “Triple Frontier”, although not recommended for under 17s. It seems to have worked, as Netflix has declared “Triple Frontier” to be one of its most popular films, watched by 63 million households in the first four weeks after its release.

4. ‘Six Underground’ (2019)

Budget: $150 million (source: IMDb Pro)

Michael Bay’s “Six Underground” is one of Netflix’s most popular movies of all time. It ranks fourth on the list with 83 million viewers in the first four weeks after its release, according to the platform.

3. ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Budget: $159 million (source: IMDb Pro)

Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour epic was nominated for ten Oscars. Although it didn’t win any, Netflix said it was one of its most-viewed movies, with 64 million households in its first four weeks. The budget has exploded due to the technology used to rejuvenate actors, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

2. ‘Red Notice’ (not released yet)

Budget: 160 to 200 million dollars (source: Variety )

Production of “Red Notice” – starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot – was delayed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and no release date has been announced. All three stars receive hefty salaries: Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds both receive $ 20 million for the film, while Dwayne Johnson is expected to earn more because he’s also a producer, according to Variety. While the film could cost as much as $ 200 million, Variety has indicated that its budget could be closer to $ 160 million.

1. “The Gray Man” (not released yet)

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Budget: Over $ 200 million (source: Deadline )

Joe and Anthony Russo, known as the duo behind “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” will direct “The Gray Man” for Netflix, which Deadline says will have a budget of over $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive movie to date. “Captain America” ​​actor Chris Evans will once again team up with the Russos, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Original version: Travis Clark / Business Insider