Following the success, in 2019, Aladdin and Lion King. Disney plans to release several remakes of their animated classics. Here are the 5 remakes Disney the most anticipated.

1) Mulan

A remake of the cartoon from 1998, is expected this year. The film promises to be more mature than the original. The character of Mushu and the songs from the animated feature will not be present. The casting of the film is entirely in chinese. A first for a film live-action Disney. This is Liu Yifei who will play the heroine.

2) Cruella

Cruella of Hell

25 years after the film in live-action. A new adaptation of the 101 Dalmatians going to happen. As for the long film Evilthe film will focus on the evil of the story : Cruella d’enfer. Emma Stone played the character. Emma Thompson and Mark Strong are also provided in the casting. The film, released may 26, 2021.

3) The Little Mermaid

It is a regular Disney movies that will be in charge of the adaptation of the cartoon. Indeed it is Rob Marshall which will be the feature film. He has already put in scene The Return of Mary Poppins and Pirates of the Caribbean 4. Halle Bailey will play Ariel. This choice has elicited some controversy. Some people have criticized the fact that the actress does not have the same skin colour as the original character. The shooting of the film should begin this year.

4) Peter Pan

Announced in 2016, the film’s live-action Peter Pan will soon start its shooting. It will be directed by David Lowery, he is the origin of the remake of Peter et Eliott le Dragon released in 2016. For the time being, no actor or actress have been announced.

5) Pinocchio

The famous effigy in wood will make his return. In fact, a film Pinocchio is in preparation. According to the website Variety, who revealed the info, Robert Zemeckis, the director of Forrest Gumpis expected at the realization.