The 5,000 extra seats to the concert of Celine Dion on July 15, 2021 are sold in… less than two minutes!

This morning, the festival of the Old Plows were put on sale more tickets for the concert of Celine Dion, which will be held on Thursday 15 July 2021, after you have been deprogrammed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

5.000 tickets were put on sale by the world-famous festival that takes place every year in Carhaix-Plouguer in Finistère. All gone in less than two minutes ! Beating the previous record. The past month of October, the tickets for the concert, which should have been held on the 16th of July have gone by in nine minutes. Bought for this year, which remain valid in the year 2021.

The past month of April, the director of the festival des Vieilles Charrues, Jerome Tréhorel, announced the cancellation of the edition of 2020 “for the health of festival goers” in the face of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The festival of breton, which was attended by 270,000 people in the past year, which will be held from 16 to 19 July.