The 6 best tips of bodybuilding Arnold Schwarzenegger

You are in loss of progress or you simply want to start ? Arnold Schwazenegger will reveal to you his six best tips of bodybuilding.

To become the best you need to learn from the best. What better therefore than to seek advice in bodybuilding a man elected 7 times Mister Olympia and 5 times Mister Universe in his career ? We are talking here about Arnold Schwarzenegger, and here are the six best tips to move forward for sure.

#1 : Don’t forget where you come from

To see the progress, you need to know where you started. Take photos at the beginning of each program you start. “This way, you will still be able to see what kind of progress you have made so far”had written Schwarzy in his book The Encyclopedia of Bodybuilding.

#2 : Become strong before any

If you want to become muscular, do not start directly, not isolation exercises. Talk about instead of the compound movements, they will allow you to get more force on the entire body. “Once you’ve gained 6-7 kilos of muscle mass, then you can begin to vary your training routines”. But before that, stay on the basics.

#3 : Look for congestion

Everyone who knows of a minimum of Arnold Schwarzenegger knows that he loves “the pump”. It comes to making a good amount of movement, to go look for the congestion is the maximum muscle. To make it more scientific, the blood rushes so much in the muscles as they grow bigger and give the impression that they are going to explode. Try to achieve at each session because it is beneficial to build muscle.

#4 : Do not privilege the 1RM

If it is good to develop strength, do one repetition at its maximum weight (1RM) is not going to be used for large thing to take from the mass. Drop the weight very heavy and are working on a load a little lighter by performing between 8 and 12 repetitions.

“Regardless of the number of fibers that the lifter involves in a single maximum lift, he still uses fewer than he would if he used less weight and did more reps”. Even if the force and the mass do not use the same fiber, Schwarzy knows what he’s talking about. And if you absolutely want to do both, try this version of the 5X5 improved.

#5 : Don’t ignore the machines

“The machines that you have today, I would have liked to be able to use more of what I was already doing”. This is a statement that says it all. The free weight, which is good, but don’t abandon the machine. They were designed to avoid injury and optimize muscle contraction. In the end of the session they are proving to be very good allies.

#6 : Take the rest you need

No success without optimal recovery, it is one of the basic rules of bodybuilding. For this, it is necessary to listen to your body and take at least a day without intense physical activity, regardless of your goals. If you feel that your body needs a day to recover after a big effort, take it. Attention do not abuse the rest under the pretext that you have done a workout. The results will not be at the rendezvous.