The 6 toes Kim Kardashian on a photo sow the seeds of doubt

PEOPLE – Britney Spears is not the only abuse of Photoshop. Already pinned for a similar case, Kim Kardashian sown once more the doubt in the internet users after the publication of a photo of her and her sister Kylie Jenner on Instagram, in the framework of the promotion of their new fragrance that comes out in the shop this Friday, August 22.
Shared on the account Instagram of the wife of Kanye West Monday August 19, the phrase in question puts in scene the two young women on a black background. Both dressed in the clothes gainants of the mark of the eldest, they hold in their hand that fragrance.
Their shoes, pumps clear plastic, with a glimpse at their toes. Those of Kylie, right, seem quite normal. Those of Kim, to the left, a little less. “This is the sixth toe is iconic,” said the famous journalist american people Perez Hilton, obviously hilarious.
It is not the only one. On Twitter, users have actually noticed the same thing. All arrive at the same count. Six toes, this is it.
“Well, let’s talk about something else. Kim Kardashian has six toes?”
This is all very strange. The discovery casts doubt. It is the panic on the social networks.
Finding out that Kim Kardashian has six toes on one foot has thoroughly ruined my night
“To discover that Kim Kardashian has six toes on one of his feet just to ruin my night.”
wait does kim kardashian have six toes or not
“Wait, is that Kim has six toes, yes or no?”
The viewers want the truth. And they will have it. In the aftermath of the publication of the photo, a manager of media relations of the brand of Kim Kardashian explains Page Six that there was no error of editing. It is simply related to the angle of the photo.
Even if it is up to each to believe or not this information, this is not the first time that the star of reality tv raises such questions. In the month of march, 2018, the thirty-year-old had shared a photo of her intriguing in the margins of a march against firearms in the United States.
The distortion of the black car, parked behind the young woman, had puzzled more than one. To such a point that the comments had been disabled.
