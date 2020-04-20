The 7 best movies Netflix available during the confinement !

Navigate in the catalog of Netflix movies is not a task necessarily easy. With thousands of titles available for streaming, find the perfect film to watch alone, in couple, between friends via Netflix Party, or family, may take more time than the watch. Najac Tribune has done some research to provide you with a top 7 of the best movies on Netflix to watch during the confinement.

TOP 7 best films available on Netflix, to watch during the confinement

The Irishman (2019)

Based on historical events, the film follows Frank Sheeran (Robert Deniro) while he reflects on his past as an employee for the crime boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci).

Over the years, Frank is getting closer to the famous team-mate, Jimmy Hoffa, becoming her confidant and her bodyguard.

Director : Craig Brewer

Cast : Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Zodiac (2007)

If you are the type to be obsessed with the emissions on the crime and listen to various podcasts on the stories of crimes and various facts, then this criminal drama is recommended.

Based on actual events and not solved that took place in the late 60’s, we follow a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) who becomes, despite him being a detective an amateur obsessed with the idea of catching the killer of the zodiac.

Director : David Fincher

Cast : Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

Marriage Story (2019)

Wedding Story provides a wonderful insight into the complexity of marriage and the family, in dissecting a husband and a woman in a full divorce. If you need a drama emotional available streaming, then this is the perfect movie !

Director : Noah Baumbach

Cast : Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

Snowpiercer (2013)

The oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho is known for his last film, Parasite, but his work extends well beyond.

Snowpiercer boasts one of the premises of the most unique : the entire movie takes place in a train which receives the last survivors in the world after a failed experiment on the climate change.

Director : Bong Joon Ho

Main cast : Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

This comedy Netflix follows Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a musician, a derelict who turns into star worship.

Dolemite is My Name like no Eddie Murphy to which you may be accustomed to, but his high-level performance you will still laugh in this comedy-drama cult.

Director : Craig Brewer

Cast : Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key

Ex Machina (2014)

This science-fiction film mind-blowing takes a young computer programmer (Domhall Gleeson) in the isolated house of his boss (Oscar Isaac) to help him in a experience revolutionary artificial intelligence : The observation of a humanoid synthetic (Alicia Vikander) to perform a series of assessments to test his humanity.

But things are far from as planned…

Director : Alex Garland

Cast : Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

As with any film of Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds is as bloody and graphic as one might think.

Taking place in the France occupied by Germany during the Second world War, the story follows a group of american soldiers jews led by lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt), while they execute their plan assassinate nazi leaders.

Inglourious Basterds is also one of our best choice with regard to the action films on Netflix.