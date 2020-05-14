the 70 best movies to watch on Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Christopher Nolan, the brothers Safdie… But also, side franchouillard, Abdellatif Kechiche, Mia Hansen-Løve, Arnaud Desplechin… the past few years, there are more great names of auteur cinema that gradually add to the catalogue of the juggernaut of the streaming : Netflix. Then, to find themselves in a offer quite uneven, between pure masterpiece scorsesien and comedy questionable, your favorite magazine has decided to select, with a lot of subjectivity (necessarily), the crème de la crème of movies on Netflix.

There you will find both original creations (Roma, Marriage Story, The Irishman…) the new acquisitions of the juggernaut american. As the folder is likely to change : in a few months, Netflix has acquired the rights to broadcast the legendary Studio Ghibli (21 movies total) before you sign a partnership with MK2, allowing him to broadcast 12 films of Truffaut (who alone is the object of a folder), but also the master of dream cinema, David Lynch (but not its best).

In the end, not easy to choose among more than 4000 programs… Especially that he had to vary genres and people (ba yes, it was not going to put all the films of Scorsese at the top of the list). Anyway, without further ado, here are the 70 movies to watch in priority, on Netflix, according to us. We bet you have not seen them all !