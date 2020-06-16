The 750,000 payment of the spectators of a concert on-line BTS

BTS, this is THE star of the group of K-Pop, Pop Korean. Real phenomenon with fans of the hyper-motivated (they are called the “BTS Army”), which was the Sunday, at a distance, from a studio in Seoul, a concert of payment, which counted with the presence of 750,000 viewers. Event name : Bang Bang: The of Live.

The concert also contained moments of interaction with the fans and offers them the possibility to choose their camera angles.

Fans are able to earn enough money for the movement Black Lives Matter and coincides with the one performed by the group itself ($1 million).

BTS is technically a boy band as being made up of singers and dancers selected through an audition. But BTS is much deeper than the boys bands as we know in England or in France, in particular, with the performances danced very sophisticated physical and (sometimes between the dancers and the stunt men).

Like his female counterpart Blackpink, who has previously worked with Dua Lipa, and just recently Lady Gaga, BTS has appealed to Halsey in one of his titles more eye-catching (clip below). The group of 7 (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) has already had the honor of collective transport of Karaoke.