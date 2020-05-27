The 7th art to the test of the epidemic – redac_goout – Go Out!

Despite the authorization of the federal council regarding the re-opening of cultural places, many of them will keep still closed doors for some time. No exposure, no theatre or cinemas for the movie buffs, who will have to take their evil in patience for several months. Fortunately, the VOD platforms and streaming are there for us to cheer in this difficult time. Documentaries, series and movies, there’s something for all tastes. Small summary together, waiting for the theatrical releases of the end of the year, which reminds us that the 7th art continues to live and make us dream.

The Eddy

Two years after First ManDamien Chazelle is back with The Eddyseries distributed by Netflix. The filmmaker, 34-year-old exchange that once registry by taking the controls of a mini-series that he produced, and from which he directed the first two episodes. After Whiplash and The The Landit tries to the television with the same theme, which has made it one of the filmmakers most of the time : the world of music. In The Eddy Damien Chazelle plunges us into the universe of Eliott, the owner of a jazz club in Paris. Almost bankrupt, he will have to reconcile its financial problems with a family life rough, especially with his daughter. To see how the director, 34-year-old communicates to us his universe and his passion in only two episodes, but more importantly, how the other directors benyamina l, Marrakchi and Poul will result in the continuity of the canadian, without affecting the consistency of the series.

The Eddy, original series Netflix produced by Damien Chazelle, available on the platform of Netflix from may 2020

The Last Dance

The documentary of the event on Michael Jordan has landed on Netflix several weeks ago, and it is already a huge success. Divided into several episodes, which are issued gradually by the platform to create a craze similar to series, this documentary series takes us behind the scenes of the last season of Michael Jordan with the Bulls, culminating in his ultimate victory in the NBA with his city ever, Chicago. The numerous images of unpublished archives come to bring something new compared to the countless documentaries and books dealing with His Airness. The intervention of leaders of basketball to speak of their idol, opponent or team-mate, brings a human dimension and moving to one of the greatest champions in history. The filmmakers invite us brilliantly to dive into the latest achievements of a legend in the basketball world, more than 20 years after his last experience in Chicago.

The Last Dance, a documentary series original Netflix produced by Jason Hehir, available on the platform of Netflix from may 2020

The Batman

Movie fans had thought it would be all : The Batmanoriginally scheduled for 2020, was finally released in 2021, the filming and the production forced to be pushed back, which then pose a general concern about the future of hollywood productions. The names are already known, Matt Reeves to achieving and Robert Pattinson in the title role of Batman. If the release date is not fixed yet, few information have filtered in about the tenth film of the DC universe. Peter Sarsgaard, one of the actors in the cast, warns us that the film will be ” raw and not sanitized “. He will play Gil Colson, a character imagined by the director, a mysterious prosecutor that we do not yet know the function or the precise role. This release should appeal to fans of Bruce Wayne, who had welcomed the trilogy of Christopher Nolan for his dark character. One of the hottest releases that will leave the fans in limbo for several months.

The Batman movie from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson, scheduled for release in the year 2021

Dune

Fortunately, some productions will keep their dates of initial output. A relief for the followers of Denis Villeneuve, because 3 years after his masterpiece Blade Runner 2049, it remains in the science-fiction by creating the remake of the David Lynch film, released in 1984. Small difference with the original, it will be the first part of an adaptation delivered in two parts, faithfully respecting the original work of Frank Herbert, published in 1965. Science fiction seems to becoming his trademark, since apart from Blade Runner 2049the québécois also accomplished in 2016 First Contacta hybrid amazing between Kubrick and Spielberg. A work hailed by critics, as Blade Runner 2049 output a year later. Dune 2020 version seems so full of promise, attested by its excellent casting, where Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name) and Josh Brolin (No country for old men) will include the part.