The about a sexist Jean-Louis Murat on Angèle do not pass

Jean-Louis Murat said all the evil that he thought Angèle in the new issue of Paris Matchpublished on Thursday, 16 April at the newsstand.” data-reactid=”23″>SEXISM – Misogyny, red alert. Currently in promotion of his new album “Baby Love”, the French singer is 68 years old Jean-Louis Murat said all the evil that he thought Angèle in the new issue of Paris Matchpublished on Thursday, 16 April at the newsstand.
“This is a Chantal Goya 2.0. My granddaughter of 8 years is crazy, blows it in the weekly. We guys, we are overlooking with a pellet crazy, she told us ‘you do not look, you do not touch’ while doing a choreography of peep show. But what you want to say ” stop my daughter, stop’.”
He continues: “I’ve worked with many female singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there. Angela it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be finished.”
An attack towards all women
Beyond the contempt shown to the artists that he cites Jean-Louis Murat assumes several things. A, that the feminist engagement of Angela would be dishonest. Two, that there would necessarily be a man behind the success of these women.
On the networks, internet users are denouncing in unison the sexism of Jean-Louis Murat. “This kind of combo of anguish, jealous on a background of erectile dysfunction, it is something,” wrote the one below.
The following points the finger at the archaic thinking of the singer.
“In his response, Jean-Louis Murat attack violently all women in fact”, supported the latter.
The sexism of the music industry
Charli XCX. “The women in this industry are constantly questioned on their legitimacy… ‘Is what she really wrote that?’ ‘Is she capable of producing?’ ‘Is she really knows what she’s doing?’ I hear this kind of stuff all the time,” she wrote on Twitter.” data-reactid=”40″>This being the case, what he says here is reminiscent of what denounced already a few months ago the singer Charli XCX. “The women in this industry are constantly questioned on their legitimacy… ‘Is what she really wrote that?’ ‘Is she capable of producing?’ ‘Is she really knows what she’s doing?’ I hear this kind of stuff all the time,” she wrote on Twitter.
Taylor Swift, regularly targeted remarks and mockery of his physical, was, she, come back on the fact that it was always difficult for a woman in this community to openly express his desire to earn money and be successful. Both testify in any case of the sexism inherent in the music scene abroad, of which France is not immune.
