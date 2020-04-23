The about a sexist Jean-Louis Murat on Angèle do not pass

Jean-Louis Murat said all the evil that he thought Angèle in the new issue of Paris Matchpublished on Thursday, 16 April at the newsstand.” data-reactid=”23″>SEXISM – Misogyny, red alert. Currently in promotion of his new album “Baby Love”, the French singer is 68 years old Jean-Louis Murat said all the evil that he thought Angèle in the new issue of Paris Matchpublished on Thursday, 16 April at the newsstand.

“This is a Chantal Goya 2.0. My granddaughter of 8 years is crazy, blows it in the weekly. We guys, we are overlooking with a pellet crazy, she told us ‘you do not look, you do not touch’ while doing a choreography of peep show. But what you want to say ” stop my daughter, stop’.”

He continues: “I’ve worked with many female singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there. Angela it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be finished.”

An attack towards all women

Beyond the contempt shown to the artists that he cites Jean-Louis Murat assumes several things. A, that the feminist engagement of Angela would be dishonest. Two, that there would necessarily be a man behind the success of these women.

On the networks, internet users are denouncing in unison the sexism of Jean-Louis Murat. “This kind of combo of anguish, jealous on a background of erectile dysfunction, it is something,” wrote the one below.

The following points the finger at the archaic thinking of the singer.

“In his response, Jean-Louis Murat attack violently all women in fact”, supported the latter.

The sexism of the music industry