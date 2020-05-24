The academician Jean-Loup Dabadie has died at the age of 81 years

Academician, novelist and famous writer) Jean-Loup Dabadie is death. According to information from Figaro, he died on the morning of Sunday, may 24, at the age of 81 years.
The Immortal was not. In the morning on Sunday the 24th of may, Jean-Loup Dabadie is dead. It is his colleague from the French Academy, Frédéric Vitouxwho announced the sad news to the Figaro. For the moment, the circumstances of the death of the man of letters at the age of 81 have not been disclosed. “The members and correspondents of the Academy of fine arts have learned with great sadness the death of their colleague Jean-Loup Dabadie, of the French Academy, as a great lover and talented servant of arts and culture”wrote the Academy of Fine Arts to pay tribute to him. Born in 1938 in Paris, Jean-Loup Dabadie has been a writer, director, screenwriter as well as author of sketches and songs among the most beautiful in the French repertoire. It is only 19 years old he has released his first novel, Dry Eyes. A few years later, Jean-Loup Dabadie happened to television, writing drama for Guy Bedos before embracing a career as a screenwriter for filmmakers mythical Yves Robert, François Truffaut, Claude protestant redemption church or Claude Pinoteau.
Button to button, Jean-Loup Dabadie is also a lyricist, prolific has signed tubes. In particular, several songs performed by Michel Polnareff as In the empty house, Holidays, All boats, all birds or We all go to heavenbut also by Mireille Mathieu, Claude François, Barbara, Marie Laforêt and Jacques Dutronc. It is also to his pen that we must My preferencesung by Julien Clerc or The Song of Helenperformed by the duo Romy Schneider and Michel Piccoli – party a few days before him – in the film The Things of life. On all fronts during his long career, Jean-Loup Dabadie has won several prestigious awards : the grand prix Vincent Scotto in 1972, the grand prix of Sacem in 1984 and the Grand prix of the French song in 2000, but also the prix Louis-Delluc for two of his films.
Jean-Loup Dabadie, academician since 2008
After a first failure in 1989, Jean-Loup Dabadie is installed in the seat number 19 (held until then by Pierre Moinot) of the French Academy in 2008. “I am not a specialist of anything. I have written songs, skits and scenarios, at the option of the accidents of life and my encounters. When I finish writing a film, I am very glad I practice in a different discipline, to take a ticket for another trip”confided it in 2016, as reported The Point. For twenty years, he has been married to Marie Dabadie. Subsequently, Jean-Loup Dabadie is remarried with Veronica Bachet. He leaves behind his three children : Clementine, a producer of television, Clément and Florent, journalist for japanese tv. The one who wrote “we all go to paradise, even me, that we be blessed or be cursed” thus comes to join him.
