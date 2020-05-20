The Academy intends to defer the Oscars 2021 – / Film

The biggest night of Hollywood could be postponed. the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema considering pushing back the Oscar-2021, which should be held in February, due to concerns by the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) underway.

“It is likely that they will be deferred,” said a source to Variety, although the plans are not realized at the time. ABC has not yet changed the date of its broadcast of the biggest night of Hollywood, and no new potential date has not been ” fully discussed “.

If the Oscars were to be deferred – something that has not happened at the prestigious award ceremony since the awards were deferred a few days after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 – it is not clear if the films in competition will emerge both in 2020 and 2021. However, the appointment of the two years of movies is not unprecedented – the very first academy awards ceremony in 1929 contained candidates of 1927 and 1928.

The reports are a result of changes to the rules of historical announced in April in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus, which has temporarily changed the way films would be eligible for the Oscars. According to the usual rules, a film should have a theatrical release of seven days in the county of Los Angeles to qualify for a nod to the Oscars, but the Academy allows the digital outputs this year to qualify due to the national closure of the theatres due to lack of abundance of caution for the virus. Theatrical performances, qualified for the Oscars have also been extended to New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the Bay Area, instead of being limited to Los Angeles.

It is not known if the films to the Oscars out under these changes temporary rules would still be eligible if the ceremony was pushed back to 2022. As many news reports and articles like to say, we live in an unprecedented time, and this applies even to seemingly trivial as award ceremonies. But thousands of people put their hard work and their time in these movies and tv shows, and be rewarded for their efforts is an important part of the industry.

The Oscars are not the only awards ceremonies affected by the pandemic. The Tonys 2020 intends to cancel because Broadway remains dark, while the Emmy’s have revised the time limits and rules of eligibility for the date of September 2020. Yet, if the Oscars is very important are pushed away, this may not be only a matter of time before that other awards ceremonies don’t follow.

