The Academy of the Oscars is still open to women and minorities

(AFP) – often accused of being very male and very white, the Academy of the Oscars has published on Tuesday the list of 819 new members invited to join their ranks this year, comprising 45% of women and 36% of ethnic minorities are “under-represented in the organisation”.

Among the newcomers include actress Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Eva Longoria and French filmmakers Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”) and Jérémy Clapin (“I lost my body”).

The Academy also has hired the actress habs Adèle Haenel, a symbol of a new momentum to the movement MeToo in France since he was accused in November of the director Christophe Ruggia of”inappropriate touching repeated” when she was a teenager.

The star of “the Portrait of the girl in the fire” is also illustrated by going out with a bang the venue of the ceremony of the Caesars after the announcement of the prize for best director went to Roman Polanski, became for many a symbol of sexual assaults go unpunished.

In 2016, after several years of scathing criticism over the composition of their schools judged to be disconnected from society, the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema had announced a doubling of the number of women and members of ethnic minorities, by 2020.

“The Academy has exceeded these two goals”, said Tuesday in a press release.

If new members are ok (which is almost always the case), the proportion of women within the Academy will increase by 33%, compared with 25% in 2015. Seven of the seventeen occupational categories represented at the Oscars have this year hired more women than men, says the Academy in its press release.

– Yalitza Aparicio, Zendaya –

This is particularly the case in the category of actors, including the year 2020 sees it coming Zendaya, Zazie Beetz (“Joker”), the next James Bond girl Ana de Armas or Yalitza Aparicio, indigenous mexican revealed in “Rome” that had won him compete for an Oscar for “best actress”.

In regard to “minorities”, in other words, all the members are non-white, their number has tripled to move on to 554 in 2015 in 1787 this year, which represents 19% of the labour force.

In order to meet its objectives, the Academy has become much more international in recent years, tripling its work force to foreign nationals who are now more than 2,100 (approximately a little less than 10,000 inhabitants in total).

Only members of the Academy may designate the winners of the academy awards, and many believe that this is more open to the hiring, which has enabled this year is the coronation of “Parasite”, the first film in a foreign language to win the award for “best film”.

A dozen team members of the south Korean film have been invited by the Academy Tuesday. Its director, Bong Joon-ho, was already a part of it.

Almost half of the new members are not Americans and account for 68 different nationalities.

To increase its diversity, the Academy has also had to expand its workforce, from approximately 6,000 to nearly 10,000 now.

While a part of american society is in the process of self-examination in its racist past in the wake of the death of George Floyd, middle-aged black suffocated by a white police officer, the Oscars have recently indicated that they would implement new rules to increase the diversity of your selection.