the access to the beaches finally possible from the 11th of may ?

A new “D-Day” on the beaches ? Meeting in Matignon on Thursday afternoon to unveil the plan déconfinement, the government has confirmed that it will begin the 11 of may, and announced a battery of measures. One of which should be of interest to many inhabitants of the coast : the beaches, will they be able to finally re-open from the 11th of may ? On this point, it is the minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, who said : “The general rule remains closed. But the Prefect can authorize the access to the beaches, lakes and water sports centers, at the request of mayors”, he said. To obtain approval, councillors should, therefore, present a plan, “a device and fittings sufficient, to ensure the distancing physical”.

How has the government prepared the ground…

For several weeks, the ministers prepare the French at this déconfinement through dozens of ads and then distilled over the course of their interventions. Jean-Michel Blanquer is thus expressed early enough on the progressive reopening of schools when Christophe Castaner and the secretary of State for Tourism have moderated the enthusiasm of the French on the future summer holidays. The bars and restaurants, which will remain closed on 11 may, expect announcements from the government, no doubt at the end of the month. The world of Culture also struck by this economic crisis that announcement has seen its recovery plan unveiled by the head of State on Wednesday. For their part, some companies

