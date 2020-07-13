The action, humor and religion : “Warrior Nun”, the good surprise from Netflix

The failure of blockbuster movies at the cinema this summer, fans of action may well find happiness in the surprise of the summer of Netflix. “Warrior nun” squatting in the top 10 of the France of the platform since its launch on the 2nd of July, and we quickly understood why after we, too, succumbed to this adaptation of the comic canadian ” Warrior Nun Areala “. The recipe for success is simple. Action, supernatural, and humor, sprinkled with a good dose of ” girl power “.

The story? In the ten episodes of this first season, the heroine is called Ava. It is embodied by the very charismatic Dawn Baptista, the Portuguese star beginner in English, who burst onto the screen with its false air of Ellen Page. “I immediately knew – I think that, in the first 25 seconds – that we have had with her a young Natalie Portman or Alicia Vikander,” said the creator of the series, Simon Barry. “I’ve really been snatched up immediately. The intelligence that she has brought her talent. She could play both the comedy and the drama “, entrusted to a specialized site in america to explain their choice. He was not wrong. Alba leads the series on his shoulders.

The most holy task of a teenager

The actress of 23 years old who plays a young quadriplegic of 17 years, who wakes up in a morgue after having been with a religious artifact, the “halo” of an angel, who gives him super powers. The stage is ready, the half-esoteric, half-fantastic. Related Post: Passengers who travel far out in space on Netflix

Ava finds herself, against her will, in the armor of the warrior emblematic of a secret society millennium. The Order of the Sword phillips was born during the first crusade, and by the “holy” mission to fight the demons that try to invade the earth. Ava, not very catholic, does not deprive the derision of ecclesiastical authority, or the incongruity of their struggle to the modern era.

A cocktail that fits perfectly in the side hard-boiled characters and the series in general. There are “Buffy, the vampire slayer” mixed with the afternoon “Girl Boss” in this series which is eaten like an ice cream in the summer. The format of the episodes of forty minutes makes it even more enjoyable. Another of the advantages of a cast of female characters in the main roles, and it also makes the beautiful part to the diversity. In the meantime, without doubt, a season 2.

Editor’S NOTE : 4/5