the actor, 16 years old, Logan Williams, died of a drug overdose

The young actor Logan Williams was discovered by the general public, that he lent his features to the youth version of the hero of the serial Flash. The 2 last April, we learned of his death. The mother of the performer of the young Barry Allen has now decided to come out of his silence. She revealed that her son fought for 3 years against his addiction and that he died from an overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid with analgesic effects, which created the effect of heroin on the body.

Devastated by the loss of her child, Maryse, Williams hopes that her son’s death will save other children : “His death will not be in vain. It will help a lot of people squi will have taken the wrong path”.

She adds : “Logan was completely in denial, because he was really ashamed of his addiction (…) I did everything that was humanly possible, everything that a mother could do. I did everything except the handcuff to try to keep it safe.”

The young man had started his career very young, at the age of 9 years. Before Flash, we had a glimpse into Supernatural or even The heart has its reasons.

The family of Logan Williams had kept his addiction secret, for fear that it would compromise his budding career. His mother explains : “We didn’t want people to know because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, but also, because of the criticism”.