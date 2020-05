The actor and bodybuilder Italian Franco Columbu was an unease at the beach in Sardinia this August 30, 2019. He died shortly after in the emergency hospital, where he had been transferred.

The actor and bodybuilder Italian Franco Columbu died 30 August 2019.

The great friend and a witness to the marriage of Arnold Schwarzenegger basked in the waters of his native island Sardinia, where, to 14h, it felt wrong. The actor has been directly transferred to the hospital of Olbia by helicopter, but he unfortunately died shortly after his arrival to the emergency room.