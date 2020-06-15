The actor and comedian Kham is dead after a terrible accident in the sea

Terrible news for fans of comedian Kham. After that he disappeared into the sea on Saturday 13 June 2020, his lifeless body was found the next day in Pamandzi, on the island of Mayotte.

After nearly 24 hours of searching, the body of Khamhis real name Kamardine Hassani, he was found lifeless on Sunday 14th of June 2020. The previous day, during an outing on a jet-ski, scooters of the seas would be overturned, ejecting at the same time the driver, Kham, but also to two other passengers, women. According to the information of Mayotte Firsta few minutes after the accident, were saved thanks to the intervention of the gendarmerie maritime. Unfortunately, the actor and comedian was not found. Finally it is the fishermen who have found the Sunday in the afternoon, but it was already too late. They were brought back to the body on firm ground, and have been widely applauded by the large crowd that built up in the small fishing port of Lime Kiln.

The body of Kham, which has not undergone an autopsy, has been directly delivered to his family. He was buried on Sunday night, according to the rites of the island. According to the survey, it would be the death due to a collision with a wave. The star of Mayotte was known for being an excellent swimmer and knew the sea of the archipelago.

Kham was a real star in Mayotte

Since the announcement of his death, the tributes are multiplied. “Mayotte cry of a child, an artist and, without doubt, the best. Goodbye Kham, rest in peace“explained the senator Thani Mohamed Soilihi of Mayotte. The prefect has written in Facebook : “Kham this child of the country, if talented and generous has left us yesterday. (…) We cannot forget their support, their participation, their engagement in the projects that we have conducted with him. Always in the good mood and humor, Kham had a heart for the value of their island, highlighting the youth mahoraise.”

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news