The Actor, Chris Evans it is a toilet of his beloved dog, the result is… peculiar

The famous interpreter of the character of Captain America has wanted to try his hand in the preparation, unable to take your dog to a professional. The animal is left with a fun look.

With the containment and the pandemic Covid-19the groomers for dogs and other professionals of all kinds have had to put his business on hold to meet the the rules of health. Aware of this, the actor Chris Evans considers that, to make a cut to your dog, he could try it himself.

The dodgersthe dog was not less famous than its owner stars Hollywoodfound himself in the hands of a barber, who was without a doubt gifted to save the united States of America of villains and dangers imminent, but that it was not at all sure of the grooming of dogs.

Tell the story to his fans, internet users, Chris Evans said to have been able to convince his dog that he knew perfectly well what he was doing. He confesses, he says to Dodoit is not especially received because he has given is to his friend.

But it is very clear that the actor is mastered not the art of dog-grooming salon. The poor dog ended up with a look lost.

I assured him that I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a couple of goodies, I talked him into it. It was so bad, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him that he looks very good) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 Also read : “A veterinarian performs a of the 12-hour drive to adopt a dog during the birth” — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) On may 4, 2020

But the actor assured his fans and tell them that the dog has not been looked at in a mirror and, for the moment, he thinks he has a cup of hell. Fortunately, the young man had not embarked on a career as a barber, because he knows best the life of the arts and the universe of super-heroes as the hairstyles for dogs.